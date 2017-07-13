This Guy Wants Coca-Cola To Stop Using His Trademarked Hoser Catchphrase

Remember the guy who blessed Canada with the "Out For A Rip" video?
Of course you do. It's a classic.
Richmond noticed that Coke has been selling bottles with the phrase "Our for a Rip" printed on them — a phrase Richmond happens to own the trademark to.
And instead of sending a boring ol' cease-and-desist letter, he made a new music video: Out For A Sip.
It's just as catchy as the original and, yes, it counts as a legal notice.
Richmond's lawyer, Rob Kittredge, even appears in the video.
In terms of a settlement, Richmond has a list of demands for Coke.
Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.