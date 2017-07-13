Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

This Guy Wants Coca-Cola To Stop Using His Trademarked Hoser Catchphrase

Out for a rip-off, bud.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

Remember the guy who blessed Canada with the "Out For A Rip" video?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtu.be

Of course you do. It's a classic.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Well your buddy Brendan Richmond is back with what must be the best cease-and-desist notice every created.

Richmond noticed that Coke has been selling bottles with the phrase "Our for a Rip" printed on them — a phrase Richmond happens to own the trademark to.

youtube.com

And instead of sending a boring ol' cease-and-desist letter, he made a new music video: Out For A Sip.

youtube.com

It's just as catchy as the original and, yes, it counts as a legal notice.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Richmond first saw the Coke bottles last May and figured his rapping alter ego had something to say.

"I thought, 'I think friggin' buddy’s gotta write a song about this," Richmond told BuzzFeed Canada. And although the video is hilarious, he's serious about fixing the situation.

"The phrase has been around forever, it’s nothing something I created, but I definitely really popularized it,."

Richmond's lawyer, Rob Kittredge, even appears in the video.

"I don’t ave a lot of clients for whom this would be an appropriate response, but for him it’s perfect," lawyer Rob Kittredge told BuzzFeed Canada."i figure this way we get to have some fun and I get to do something i’ve never done before."A spokesperson for Coke told BuzzFeed Canada they "are aware of the video and have reached out to Mr. Kittredge to discuss it."
youtube.com

"I don’t ave a lot of clients for whom this would be an appropriate response, but for him it’s perfect," lawyer Rob Kittredge told BuzzFeed Canada.

"i figure this way we get to have some fun and I get to do something i’ve never done before."

A spokesperson for Coke told BuzzFeed Canada they "are aware of the video and have reached out to Mr. Kittredge to discuss it."

In terms of a settlement, Richmond has a list of demands for Coke.

Namely:* a dump truck full of cola bottles dropped on his front lawn* tickets for the Leafs* friggin' tickets for the Jays* all his parking tickets paid* a new paint job for his truck* a new pair of skates* airfare to see his cousin in Saskatoon (he’ll take the bus back, though)Richmond's not "diehard serious" about those demands, he said, but "I’d like them to also right the situation in regards to using something that’s trademarked." Good luck, bud. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

Namely:

* a dump truck full of cola bottles dropped on his front lawn

* tickets for the Leafs

* friggin' tickets for the Jays

* all his parking tickets paid

* a new paint job for his truck

* a new pair of skates

* airfare to see his cousin in Saskatoon (he’ll take the bus back, though)

Richmond's not "diehard serious" about those demands, he said, but "I’d like them to also right the situation in regards to using something that’s trademarked."

Good luck, bud.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With CanadaNews