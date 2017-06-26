Sections

People Are Trolling The Shit Out Of The TTC For Winning An Award

Attention trolls on Line 1.

Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

Toronto's public transit system has been named the system of the year for North America by the American Public Transportation Association.

Your #TTC has been awarded Transit System of the Year for 2017 by @APTA_Transit! Congrats to all!
Brad Ross @bradTTC

Your #TTC has been awarded Transit System of the Year for 2017 by @APTA_Transit! Congrats to all!

Which, yes, is a real nonprofit promoting public transit. So this award appears to be a real thing.

We're sure the folks at the TTC are very pleased, but for the average Toronto commuter, the reaction is more like... what in the ever-loving fuck?

Because between short turns, and delays, and random deboardings, and fare hikes, and bunched up streetcars, and the basic experience of trying to take the Yonge line during rush hour...

@bradTTC @APTA_Transit
Kamila S.N.A.P.S @kilmosnaps

@bradTTC @APTA_Transit

People are a bit confused.

@bradTTC @APTA_Transit
darkwing duck fan @vmochama

@bradTTC @APTA_Transit

And thus the trolling began.

@bradTTC @APTA_Transit I'm guessing you've been waiting forever for one of these awards, and now four of them are g… https://t.co/yF94fK55NK
Graham Borgfjord @ishtarfan

@bradTTC @APTA_Transit I'm guessing you've been waiting forever for one of these awards, and now four of them are g… https://t.co/yF94fK55NK

We've got jokes about delays.

@bradTTC @APTA_Transit Whoever gave out this award has never had to wait 45 mins for the 506 Carlton #ttc
NotDarrenDutchyshen @NotDutchyshen

@bradTTC @APTA_Transit Whoever gave out this award has never had to wait 45 mins for the 506 Carlton #ttc

From people currently experiencing delays, even.

@bradTTC @APTA_Transit As I wait for a vehicle on the 501 route..
This Is Rochelle @RR416

@bradTTC @APTA_Transit As I wait for a vehicle on the 501 route..

We've got token burns.

@bradTTC @mattgallowaycbc @APTA_Transit In the "still using tokens" category?
Anne-Marie @tayla_taylo

@bradTTC @mattgallowaycbc @APTA_Transit In the "still using tokens" category?

And we've got all manner of sass.

@bradTTC @APTA_Transit I thought we agreed that giving participation awards does no one any good..
Boobie @Vanity_xSimpson

@bradTTC @APTA_Transit I thought we agreed that giving participation awards does no one any good..

Literally nearly every reply is a burn or expression of disbelief.

@bradTTC @APTA_Transit
Rebecca Rossi @beccaarossi

@bradTTC @APTA_Transit

Because even if the TTC is not always reliable, Toronto’s disdain of it sure is.

@bradTTC @APTA_Transit
anupa @_anupa

@bradTTC @APTA_Transit

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

