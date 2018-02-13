Team Canada Cheering For Mirai Nagasu's Triple Axel Is The Cutest Thing

This is Mirai Nagasu, the first American woman to pull off a triple axel at the Olympics.
It was very impressive, to say the least. But the cherry on top was Team Canada losing its shit in the background. Watch closely.
Here's a closer look.
"That's some gold medal sportsmanship!"
And isn't that what this is about, after all?
If nothing else, Canada is taking home gold for being supportive cuties.
