Nobody Is Going To Stop Eating Raw Cookie Dough, Health Canada

"Health Canada is reminding Canadians that it is not safe to taste or eat raw dough, batter, or any other product containing uncooked flour, as raw flour can be contaminated with harmful bacteria such as E. coli," their alert says.

"Do not taste raw dough or batter or any other product containing uncooked flour. Eating a small amount could make you sick."

E. coli can leave you with stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and headaches. Basically they don't want you sampling the goods until they've been properly cooked.