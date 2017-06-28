Nobody Is Going To Stop Eating Raw Cookie Dough, Health Canada

For most of your life, your mom has probably told you not to eat raw cookie dough.
And for most of your life you've probably been like:
Well this week Health Canada released a warning about eating raw, delicious doughs and batters due to possible E. coli contamination in uncooked flour.
And obviously Canadians are being very mature about it.
Tough crowd.
People are pretty emotional.
Apparently bloody poops aren't a good enough deterrent.
This is probably the most passionate people have been about a Health Canada alert like... ever.
Points for trying, though.
