Nobody Is Going To Stop Eating Raw Cookie Dough, Health Canada

lol no.

Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

For most of your life, your mom has probably told you not to eat raw cookie dough.

Mchebby / Getty Images

And for most of your life you've probably been like:

Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com

Well this week Health Canada released a warning about eating raw, delicious doughs and batters due to possible E. coli contamination in uncooked flour.

"Health Canada is reminding Canadians that it is not safe to taste or eat raw dough, batter, or any other product containing uncooked flour, as raw flour can be contaminated with harmful bacteria such as E. coli," their alert says."Do not taste raw dough or batter or any other product containing uncooked flour. Eating a small amount could make you sick."E. coli can leave you with stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and headaches. Basically they don't want you sampling the goods until they've been properly cooked.
Nicholasbphotography / Getty Images

And obviously Canadians are being very mature about it.

@ooh_lalla doNt eAt raW CoOkiE dOuGh, hEaLth CaNadA WarNs
MC Boyardee 😎 @nolanhadzega

@ooh_lalla doNt eAt raW CoOkiE dOuGh, hEaLth CaNadA WarNs

Tough crowd.

@CBCNews #NeverStop
Matthew Champ @matthewschamp

@CBCNews #NeverStop

People are pretty emotional.

fuck you
Stefan @boring_as_heck

fuck you

Apparently bloody poops aren't a good enough deterrent.

@CBCNews
Trent Michalick @trentmichalick

@CBCNews

This is probably the most passionate people have been about a Health Canada alert like... ever.

@CBCNews
Bull in a Circle 🐮 @bully_thelsb

@CBCNews

Points for trying, though.

@CBCNews You'll have to pry it from my cold dead hands Health Canada.
Marlo Ck @MarloCk999

@CBCNews You'll have to pry it from my cold dead hands Health Canada.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

