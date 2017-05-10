Ottawa Senators Fans Celebrated A Big Win In The Most Polite Way Possible

The Ottawa Senators knocked the New York Rangers out of the playoffs last night in a satisfying 4-2 win.
This video shows fans politely waiting for the light to change so that they can party in the street without disturbing traffic.
Red light: PARTY TIME.
Green light: CLEAR THE STREETS.
It is surely among the most Canadian things to have ever happened.
It's at least the most Ottawa thing to have ever happened.
So courteous. So orderly. So Ottawa.
But it's not just hockey fans who party responsibly. Blue Jays fans were seen on camera havingan equally cordial celebration after a win in 2015.
