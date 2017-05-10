Sections

Ottawa Senators Fans Celebrated A Big Win In The Most Polite Way Possible

Ottawa gon' Ottawa.

Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

The Ottawa Senators knocked the New York Rangers out of the playoffs last night in a satisfying 4-2 win.

And the city subsequently lost its shit. But, like, politely.
Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

And the city subsequently lost its shit. But, like, politely.

This video shows fans politely waiting for the light to change so that they can party in the street without disturbing traffic.

This the most Canadian thing ever: Sens fans partying in the street, but only when the light turns red. Back to the… https://t.co/DLPd0PoklC
Brian Platt @btaplatt

This the most Canadian thing ever: Sens fans partying in the street, but only when the light turns red. Back to the… https://t.co/DLPd0PoklC

Red light: PARTY TIME.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Brian Platt/Ottawa Citizen

Green light: CLEAR THE STREETS.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Brian Platt/Ottawa Citizen

It is surely among the most Canadian things to have ever happened.

@btaplatt
Jt Duchini @jtduke15

@btaplatt

It's at least the most Ottawa thing to have ever happened.

@btaplatt Thank you @Senators fans! We @OttawaPolice appreciate your good behaviour while celebrating!! #GoSensGo
Deputy Jill Skinner @JillMSkinner

@btaplatt Thank you @Senators fans! We @OttawaPolice appreciate your good behaviour while celebrating!! #GoSensGo

So courteous. So orderly. So Ottawa.

@btaplatt I got caught at the Red light - when it turned green the #sens let me go! 😂👏
Germain @bobcage1

@btaplatt I got caught at the Red light - when it turned green the #sens let me go! 😂👏

The Sens will now move on to the Eastern Conference Final.

But it's not just hockey fans who party responsibly. Blue Jays fans were seen on camera havingan equally cordial celebration after a win in 2015.

Stay golden, Canada. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Joseph Morris / BuzzFeed Canada / Via youtube.com

Stay golden, Canada.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

