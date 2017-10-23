Shoppers Are Absolutely Fucking Up Sears Canada Stores In The Ravenous Search For Sales

Sears Canada's liquidation sale has started and hoo boy, it is a shit show.
The sale kicked off with items marked down 20 to 50%, and people proceeded to tear their local stores apart.
It's madness. Shoe madness.
"Help."
Even the pillows weren't safe.
Throw pillows were thrown with complete abandon.
Despite the ~frenzy~, things will only get more chaotic.
The discounts are expected to deepen as the liquidation continues, meaning whatever scraps are left will have their prices slashed even further.
That is, if anyone can find that stuff amid the mess.
