Here's Proof That Deer In Canada Actually Obey Traffic Signs

Animals are just politer in Canada.

Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

Are animals politer in Canada? The evidence points to yes.

Not your everyday walk to work from r/canada

Reddit user Bronsta posted this video he took in Fernie, British Columbia and it is very Canadian.

It shows a group of deer trotting down the street and actually pausing at a stop sign before crossing the street.

So civil. So courteous. What excellent animal citizens.

And a special shout-out to this particularly prance-y dude.

Reddit loved it, of course. Because who can resist bouncing deer butts?

Reddit

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

