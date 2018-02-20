Here's Proof That Deer In Canada Actually Obey Traffic Signs

Are animals politer in Canada? The evidence points to yes.
Reddit user Bronsta posted this video he took in Fernie, British Columbia and it is very Canadian.
It shows a group of deer trotting down the street and actually pausing at a stop sign before crossing the street.
So civil. So courteous. What excellent animal citizens.
And a special shout-out to this particularly prance-y dude.
Reddit loved it, of course. Because who can resist bouncing deer butts?
