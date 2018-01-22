Behold! The Most Toronto Photo Ever Taken

Step away from the Instagram filters, because the most Toronto photo of Toronto has already been taken. Drink it in:
And Toronto agrees. The tweet has racked up thousands of retweets and likes.
Because there's nothing Toronto loves more than a wee trash panda.
There response has been so overwhelming that d'Entremont was forced to turn off her notifications.
"After about 1,000 likes I realized this isn’t my content anymore, this is the internet’s now."
Even the mayor chimed in.
Cheers for the good timing, little guy.
