Behold! The Most Toronto Photo Ever Taken

Raccoon? Check.

Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

Step away from the Instagram filters, because the most Toronto photo of Toronto has already been taken. Drink it in:

took the most Toronto photo on my way home last night.
Danielle d'Entremont @dentremontdani

took the most Toronto photo on my way home last night.

Racoon? Check.

CN Tower? Check.

Condos? Check.

The GO Train tracks? Checkity check.

The photo was snapped by radio producer Danielle d'Entremont‏ last weekend as she was walking home with her sisters.

"All of a sudden I saw this dark shadow above her head and I looked up and it was this raccoon just looking at us," d'Entremont told BuzzFeed Canada.

"It was so quintessential Toronto to us to see this beautifully lit GO, and the CN Tower, and this raccoon."

And Toronto agrees. The tweet has racked up thousands of retweets and likes.

@dentremontdani @sarah11918 That is AWESOME!!! That should be in the National Photography Gallery in Ottawa!!!!!
Peter J Pierre @PJPsych

@dentremontdani @sarah11918 That is AWESOME!!! That should be in the National Photography Gallery in Ottawa!!!!!

Because there's nothing Toronto loves more than a wee trash panda.

@dentremontdani @dupuisj "hey. hey. sup. that view is pretty great eh? yeah i'm just trying to get to my loft up at… https://t.co/GH1bVg6OtN
I am Danielle @ashuping

@dentremontdani @dupuisj "hey. hey. sup. that view is pretty great eh? yeah i'm just trying to get to my loft up at… https://t.co/GH1bVg6OtN

There response has been so overwhelming that d'Entremont was forced to turn off her notifications.

@dentremontdani This pic is SO Toronto, I want to buy it a Blue Jays fitted and a beef patty
Malcolm Lovejoy @MalcolmLovejoy

@dentremontdani This pic is SO Toronto, I want to buy it a Blue Jays fitted and a beef patty

"After about 1,000 likes I realized this isn’t my content anymore, this is the internet’s now."

ALL HAIL OUR NEW 6 GOD https://t.co/0Aykst5L1a
HAUDENOSHOUTY @MOHAWKEMOTIONS

ALL HAIL OUR NEW 6 GOD https://t.co/0Aykst5L1a

Even the mayor chimed in.

Well played social media by Raccoon Nation. But no matter how cute the pic, you won’t stop Toronto’s raccoon-resist… https://t.co/HAZjRBnckd
John Tory @JohnTory

Well played social media by Raccoon Nation. But no matter how cute the pic, you won’t stop Toronto’s raccoon-resist… https://t.co/HAZjRBnckd

Cheers for the good timing, little guy.

Danielle d'Entremont‏

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

