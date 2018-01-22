Behold! The Most Toronto Photo Ever Taken

Racoon? Check.

CN Tower? Check.

Condos? Check.

The GO Train tracks? Checkity check.

The photo was snapped by radio producer Danielle d'Entremont‏ last weekend as she was walking home with her sisters.

"All of a sudden I saw this dark shadow above her head and I looked up and it was this raccoon just looking at us," d'Entremont told BuzzFeed Canada.

"It was so quintessential Toronto to us to see this beautifully lit GO, and the CN Tower, and this raccoon."