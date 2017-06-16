Sections

Milo Ventimiglia Shared The Cutest Selfie With A Canadian Couple

This is us, on a subway.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

This is Milo Ventimiglia, rumoured perfect human. You may know him from This Is Us or as the man Rory Gilmore should have ended up with.

NBC

(Don't @ me.)

On Friday, he tweeted the sweetest selfie with a couple from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Just look at these Canadian cuties.

Milo Ventimiglia @MiloVentimiglia

This is my new friend Steve and his lady. They're from Saskatoon, I'm from LA. Met in NYC on a subway. Promised I'd… https://t.co/fP0cPqeCda

"This is my new friend Steve and his lady," wrote Ventimiglia.

He met them on the subway in New York City and promised to send the photo. Aww.

The exact identity of "Steve and his lady" from Saskatoon is unknown, but people think this is just more proof that Ventimiglia is actually the best.

@MiloVentimiglia A sweet guy who follows through? We should have you bronzed.
Kate Garner @writeriowa

@MiloVentimiglia A sweet guy who follows through? We should have you bronzed.

Definitely swoon worthy.

Dana Pendley @danasaur_123

@MiloVentimiglia handsome, nice, and true to his word, can you get any better? ::swoon:: 😍

And Canadians are just all around impressed.

Jennifer Haywood @jenniehaywood

@MiloVentimiglia I'm impressed you spelled Saskatoon right. 😊

Stay golden, Milo.

The WB

Connect With CanadaNews