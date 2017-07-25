Sections

Kristen Stewart Crashed This Couple's Wedding And Everyone Loved It

Wedding Crashers + Twilight = best wedding ever?

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

This is Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings, who tied the knot in Winnipeg last Saturday.

And this is Kristen Stewart — actress, queer icon, and a surprise wedding guest.

Valery Hache / AFP / Getty Images

Stewart made an unexpected appearance at Kirsten and Kayleigh's reception, making their special day just that much more memorable.

The ceremony took place in Kirsten's parent's backyard, before the party marched down the street (with a three-piece band, of course) to the reception at a nearby restaurant."We were drinking and dancing and having a great time and we got word that Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell were in town," Kirsten told BuzzFeed Canada. "The people who were hosting the party for us came up and asked if it was OK if they came in and had a few drinks. We said, 'Yea, of course!'"Stewart and Maxwell started on the patio, but later, when the Beastie Boys came on, they joined the dance floor. Both women say the celebs were very nice and acted like any other guest."They kind of blended in seamlessly," said Kirsten. "It was a really, really, really fun night."
"They weren’t the centre of attention, they didn’t take over the party at all, they just kind of melded," added Kaleigh.

But the highlight was their friend Rob, who, after dancing with Stewart's blazer on his head, got a good razzing in."He said, 'I loved you in Harry Potter,' then threw the blazer in her face and walked away," Kristen said.Iconic? Iconic.
Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

