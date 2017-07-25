Kristen Stewart Crashed This Couple's Wedding And Everyone Loved It

This is Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings, who tied the knot in Winnipeg last Saturday.
And this is Kristen Stewart — actress, queer icon, and a surprise wedding guest.
Stewart made an unexpected appearance at Kirsten and Kayleigh's reception, making their special day just that much more memorable.
"They weren’t the centre of attention, they didn’t take over the party at all, they just kind of melded," added Kaleigh.
