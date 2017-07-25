Kristen Stewart Crashed This Couple's Wedding And Everyone Loved It

The ceremony took place in Kirsten's parent's backyard, before the party marched down the street (with a three-piece band, of course) to the reception at a nearby restaurant.

"We were drinking and dancing and having a great time and we got word that Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell were in town," Kirsten told BuzzFeed Canada. "The people who were hosting the party for us came up and asked if it was OK if they came in and had a few drinks. We said, 'Yea, of course!'"

Stewart and Maxwell started on the patio, but later, when the Beastie Boys came on, they joined the dance floor. Both women say the celebs were very nice and acted like any other guest.

"They kind of blended in seamlessly," said Kirsten. "It was a really, really, really fun night."