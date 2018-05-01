This Toronto Restaurant Owes $10,000 After Asking Black Customers To Pay Up Front

A Chinese restaurant in downtown Toronto has been ordered to pay $10,000 to a black customer who had to pay up front for his meal.

Emile Wickham had gone to Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant in the early hours of May 2014 to celebrate his birthday with three friends, all of whom are black. Shortly after being seated, they were asked to pay in advance for their meal, which they did.

However, it didn't sit right with Wickham, who told the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal that he asked several other tables if they also had to pay up front. None of the other patrons he talked to had been given the same treatment. Wickham and his friends also happened to be the only black diners in the restaurant.

Wickham asked the server to explain, but he said he didn't get a straight answer.

"I decided there and then that night that I was going to stand up for this," he told CBC News.

He filed a complaint about the incident with the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal, which released its decision in the case April 18.