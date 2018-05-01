This Toronto Restaurant Owes $10,000 After Asking Black Customers To Pay Up Front

A Chinese restaurant in downtown Toronto has been ordered to pay $10,000 to a black customer who had to pay up front for his meal.
Emile Wickham had gone to Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant in the early hours of May 2014 to celebrate his birthday with three friends, all of whom are black. Shortly after being seated, they were asked to pay in advance for their meal, which they did.
However, it didn't sit right with Wickham, who told the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal that he asked several other tables if they also had to pay up front. None of the other patrons he talked to had been given the same treatment. Wickham and his friends also happened to be the only black diners in the restaurant.
Wickham asked the server to explain, but he said he didn't get a straight answer.
"I decided there and then that night that I was going to stand up for this," he told CBC News.
He filed a complaint about the incident with the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal, which released its decision in the case April 18.
"[Wickham] says that their frustration was exacerbated by the fact that they were aware that any displays of their frustration such as swearing would feed into stereotypes about black people. He felt in that moment that being black hurt," adjudicator Esi Codjoe wrote in her decision. "In this case, I find that the applicant was racially profiled on the day in question."
Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant has been ordered to pay Wickham $10,000 in damages.
“I would give all of this back to just spend two hours with my friends just bonding for my birthday,” Wickham told CP24. “I think that was the real cost for me that the experience was taken away from me and I can’t put into words — I can’t describe the walk back to the car — to walk away from that restaurant essentially being denied our dignity.”
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Wickham for additional comment.
In a statement posted on their Facebook page, the restaurant expressed "deep concern" about the situation that occurred under different management. They said the Tribunal decision is now under appeal.
"At this time we cannot comment further, beyond emphasizing that the current owner and staff are dedicated to be a committed, inclusive and responsible member of the community," the restaurant said.
The restaurant's Yelp and Facebook reviews have now been flooded with comments from people angry about how Wickham and his friends were treated.
