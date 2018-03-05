Halo Top Has Arrived In Canada And People Are Way Excited

In a startling turn of events, Canada has actually been blessed with something once only available to Americans. And you can eat a whole pint of it.
People are going a little over the top.
But you have to understand that we here in Canada rarely get nice things from the US.
So this is a very good excuse to treat yo'self.
Thank you to everyone who collectively The Secret-ed this into existence.
Lives are being changed.
Skin is being cleared.
Crops are being watered.
Your odds of finding Halo Top at a local store may vary across the country, but there is a location search tool on the company's website.
Get those spoons ready.
