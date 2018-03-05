 back to top
Halo Top Has Arrived In Canada And People Are Way Excited

Blessing from the frozen dairy gods.

Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

In a startling turn of events, Canada has actually been blessed with something once only available to Americans. And you can eat a whole pint of it.

Halo Top ice cream is finally available in Canada as of Monday. It's been a cult hit in the US because each serving is only 80 to 100 calories. That means you can genuinely eat a whole pint for maybe 300 calories.

BuzzFeed Canada got our hands on all 12 flavours now in Canada and yes, it tastes like real ice cream and yes, it is proof that the future is here and it is good.

People are going a little over the top.

omg we just got halotop in Canada literally yesterday and my sis is wildin
aloe vera wang @honeythrone

omg we just got halotop in Canada literally yesterday and my sis is wildin

But you have to understand that we here in Canada rarely get nice things from the US.

METRO HAS HALO TOP NOW OMG CANADA FINALLY HAS IT????????
kira @disorderedlmao

METRO HAS HALO TOP NOW OMG CANADA FINALLY HAS IT????????

So this is a very good excuse to treat yo'self.

Halo Top is finally in Canada, I bought 4 pints bc TREAT URSELF
Isabelle LaBrosse @littlelabrosse

Halo Top is finally in Canada, I bought 4 pints bc TREAT URSELF

Thank you to everyone who collectively The Secret-ed this into existence.

Halo Top is out in Canada 🤩 lmao don't you dare tell me manifestation doesn't work
sharon✨ @killasharon

Halo Top is out in Canada 🤩 lmao don’t you dare tell me manifestation doesn’t work

Lives are being changed.

The fact that @HaloTopCreamery is now in Canada is life changing 🙌🏻🙌🏻
Heather Gibb @HeatherGibbb

The fact that @HaloTopCreamery is now in Canada is life changing 🙌🏻🙌🏻

Skin is being cleared.

EVERYONE'S POSTING THEIR HALO TOP PICTURES SMH ITS GONNA BE ALL OUT BY THE TIME I HEAD TO THE GROCERY STORE TONIGHT
mitali ☔ @helloitsmits

EVERYONE'S POSTING THEIR HALO TOP PICTURES SMH ITS GONNA BE ALL OUT BY THE TIME I HEAD TO THE GROCERY STORE TONIGHT

Crops are being watered.

finally found halo top in toronto !!! &lt;3 &lt;3 &lt;3 rip ben &amp; jerry's
jesss @jessica_shulman

finally found halo top in toronto !!! &lt;3 &lt;3 &lt;3 rip ben &amp; jerry's

Your odds of finding Halo Top at a local store may vary across the country, but there is a location search tool on the company's website.

@utterly_awesome @HaloTopCreamery It absolutely is, we love the Falls! We'll be sure to share this with our sales team and hopefully expand to every corner of this country soon enough!
Halo Top CA @halotop_ca

@utterly_awesome @HaloTopCreamery It absolutely is, we love the Falls! We'll be sure to share this with our sales team and hopefully expand to every corner of this country soon enough!

Get those spoons ready.

#BRB gotta rework my budget now that @halotop_ca has arrived at a 24 hr grocery store within 5 min walk of my house 🤗 #friyay #FridayNightFeast https://t.co/MTDVdf575C
Amy Elizabeth @windbecamecrazy

#BRB gotta rework my budget now that @halotop_ca has arrived at a 24 hr grocery store within 5 min walk of my house 🤗 #friyay #FridayNightFeast https://t.co/MTDVdf575C

