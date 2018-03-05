Halo Top Has Arrived In Canada And People Are Way Excited

Halo Top ice cream is finally available in Canada as of Monday. It's been a cult hit in the US because each serving is only 80 to 100 calories. That means you can genuinely eat a whole pint for maybe 300 calories.

BuzzFeed Canada got our hands on all 12 flavours now in Canada and yes, it tastes like real ice cream and yes, it is proof that the future is here and it is good.