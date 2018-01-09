This Canadian’s Decade-Old “Fire And Fury” Book Is Suddenly A Bestseller Thanks To Trump

Fire and Fury is the hot fire book by Michael Wolff about the Trump White House currently topping just about every best-seller list out there.



But, Fire and Fury is also a book from a Canadian professor about Allied bombing in Germany during WWII. And it's seeing a surge in sales, likely thanks to people who think they're about to get a book about American politics.



Fire and Fury: The Allied Bombing Of Germany was released back in 2008 by Randall Hansen, the interim director at the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto.

It's edged back into three of Amazon's bestseller categories. On the overall bestseller list, Hansen's book is at #723, a far cry from Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House's #1 spot.