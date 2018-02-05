 back to top
People Are Dragging Nordstrom For Calling This Fanny Pack A "Belt Bag"

Mmmmm no.

Lauren Strapagiel
We can all agree that this man is wearing a fanny pack, right?

It's a pack that depends on the fanny. A fanny pack. It's pretty straightforward.
Unless you ask Nordstrom, which is trying to call this pink creation a "belt bag."

We’re crazy about belt bags 😍 #NordstromVAN
Nordstrom Vancouver @NordstromVAN

Nordstrom's Vancouver location tweeted this and people have a lot to say.

Mainly that it's a FANNY PACK.

@NordstromVAN Fanny pack. That's a pink fanny pack.
Winston "In Stable Genius" Heckroth @Inspector_W

@NordstromVAN Fanny pack. That's a pink fanny pack.

A pack for your fanny.

@NordstromVAN
Erica ☃️ @eyetwitchy

@NordstromVAN

So. Just. No.

@NordstromVAN No, darling. Just no.
Shannon Plante @ShannonZKiller

@NordstromVAN No, darling. Just no.

Who are you trying to kid, Nordstrom?

@NordstromVAN IT IS A FANNY PACK. HOW DARE YOU.
Kirko's Personality @Alaysia_Thoo

@NordstromVAN IT IS A FANNY PACK. HOW DARE YOU.

Don't disrespect the fanny.

@NordstromVAN Fanny packs have been around longer than the person who likely tweeted this has been alive.
Meesherbeans @MeeshArcher

@NordstromVAN Fanny packs have been around longer than the person who likely tweeted this has been alive.

Also, who decided fanny packs are back?

THE SEALS HAVE BEEN BROKEN. THE WATERS BOIL, THE SKY BURNS - THE FANNYPACK HAS RETURNED AS FORETOLD. https://t.co/4Umigemj88
Tamara Brooks @MisfitsTamara

THE SEALS HAVE BEEN BROKEN. THE WATERS BOIL, THE SKY BURNS - THE FANNYPACK HAS RETURNED AS FORETOLD. https://t.co/4Umigemj88

Eat the rich, tbh.

Guys, this is a $1375,00.00 fanny pack. Can we all just agree to eat the rich now? https://t.co/nNDuYZ5w3N
🐰 @jessiemae

Guys, this is a $1375,00.00 fanny pack. Can we all just agree to eat the rich now? https://t.co/nNDuYZ5w3N

In case you want your very own, this Valentino Garavani "belt bag" costs, not kidding here, $1,375.00(!!!).

Free shipping, though.
Free shipping, though.

Welcome to the future.

Nordstrom selling a $1400 fannypack. Fuck the future. I give up. https://t.co/vifc43h96z
Beep Beep Ribby Ribby @reliusprimal

Nordstrom selling a $1400 fannypack. Fuck the future. I give up. https://t.co/vifc43h96z

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

