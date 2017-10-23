This Guy Was Fined For Singing "Everybody Dance Now" In His Car

C+C Music Factory's "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" is a classic. The sort of classic the demands you don't just sing, but scream the words.
Which is exactly how Taoufik Moalla found himself in trouble with Montreal police.
They ended up issuing him a $149 ticket for causing a public disturbance via screaming.
Needless to say, he was pretty surprised by the ticket.
It's a crackdown 27 years in the making.
Moalla said his wife joked he should've been fined $300.
And many people are saying the cops simply went too far.
