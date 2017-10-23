 back to top
This Guy Was Fined For Singing "Everybody Dance Now" In His Car

Let the music take control.

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

C+C Music Factory's "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" is a classic. The sort of classic the demands you don't just sing, but scream the words.

Which is exactly how Taoufik Moalla found himself in trouble with Montreal police.

According to CTV, Moalla was driving along singing the '90s chart-topper in September when he heard sirens behind him. When he pulled over, four (!) police officers came up and asked if he'd been screaming. No, he said, just singing along.
They ended up issuing him a $149 ticket for causing a public disturbance via screaming.

Needless to say, he was pretty surprised by the ticket.

"I don't think it was too loud, I was happy, I was in a good mood and I was just repeating the refrain," Moalla told the Canadian Press.
"I don't think it was too loud, I was happy, I was in a good mood and I was just repeating the refrain," Moalla told the Canadian Press.

It's a crackdown 27 years in the making.

Moalla said his wife joked he should've been fined $300.

Which, lol.

And many people are saying the cops simply went too far.

CBC reports Moalla contested the ticket earlier this month and is now waiting on a court date.

