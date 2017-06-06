Sections

People Are Performing Acts Of Kindness In Honour Of The Canadian Killed In London

#ChrissySentMe

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

This is Christine Archibald, better known to her loved ones as Chrissy. She died last Saturday in her fiancé's arms, the lone Canadian victim in the London terror attack.

Archibald, originally from British Columbia, was one of seven people killed that night.
Handout via The Canadian Press

Archibald, originally from British Columbia, was one of seven people killed that night.

Her family released a statement about Archibald and her work with homeless populations, saying she "had room in her heart for everyone."

"She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death," they wrote.They also asked that people honour Archibald's memory by doing what was dear to her heart — helping others."Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you."
Twitter

"She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death," they wrote.

They also asked that people honour Archibald's memory by doing what was dear to her heart — helping others.

"Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you."

And people are doing just that.

Going to help out our Hamilton shelters because #chrissysentme. What a strong beam of light, casted on such a dark tragity.
Röbbi McLeod @SheddyMac

Going to help out our Hamilton shelters because #chrissysentme. What a strong beam of light, casted on such a dark tragity.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The hashtag #ChrissySentMe has started as a way for people to share acts of kindness being done across Canada in Archibald's memory.

Today, with 15 colleagues, we helped to serve over 100 free meals at the soup kitchen in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada. #chrissysentme
TashaCloutier @tashacloutier

Today, with 15 colleagues, we helped to serve over 100 free meals at the soup kitchen in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada. #chrissysentme

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people are donating to places like food banks that feed families in need.

Showing my support for the #ChrissySentMe movement by donating to the @DailyBreadTO today.
Lindsay Scott @lindsaysscott

Showing my support for the #ChrissySentMe movement by donating to the @DailyBreadTO today.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or to organizations that help women.

Made a donation to #Cornerstone which will be a new women's shelter in Ottawa. #chrissysentme https://t.co/m624UdgYvq
Gail Beck @GailYentaBeck

Made a donation to #Cornerstone which will be a new women's shelter in Ottawa. #chrissysentme https://t.co/m624UdgYvq

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or homeless shelters, like where Archibald once worked.

I just donated to @CovenantHouse because #ChrissySentMe https://t.co/cJMZiQrXOX
Angela Mulholland @AngeMulholland

I just donated to @CovenantHouse because #ChrissySentMe https://t.co/cJMZiQrXOX

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others are donating their time.

Doing some computer-related #volunteering at my local food bank 😊 #ChrissySentMe
Tasty Corn @Tasty_Corn

Doing some computer-related #volunteering at my local food bank 😊 #ChrissySentMe

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or whatever else they have to give.

Tomorrow, I will donate clothes to my local church and tell them that #chrissysentme 🇬🇧🇨🇦♥️
s o @doublefsteff

Tomorrow, I will donate clothes to my local church and tell them that #chrissysentme 🇬🇧🇨🇦♥️

Reply Retweet Favorite

And so many others have warm hearts knowing that Archibald's family has turned their loss into a call to help others.

Amazed at her and her strong family, who are urging others to #giveback to the #homeless as a way of honouring Chrissy. #Chrissysentme
Jeremy Hunka @JeremyHunka

Amazed at her and her strong family, who are urging others to #giveback to the #homeless as a way of honouring Chrissy. #Chrissysentme

Reply Retweet Favorite

So if you're also moved to do some good...

I will be donating clothes to both men and womens shelters in #reginask to honour Christine Archibald of BC #chrissysentme #LondonBrige
Alycha Reda @RedaAlycha

I will be donating clothes to both men and womens shelters in #reginask to honour Christine Archibald of BC #chrissysentme #LondonBrige

Reply Retweet Favorite

Make sure to tell them Chrissy sent you.

@DHamamdjian @CTVNews #chrissysentme Let's start a movement of love, friendship and giving in Chrissy's name. We won't let this break us.
twins mom @tcfannumber1

@DHamamdjian @CTVNews #chrissysentme Let's start a movement of love, friendship and giving in Chrissy's name. We won't let this break us.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

