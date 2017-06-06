People Are Performing Acts Of Kindness In Honour Of The Canadian Killed In London

This is Christine Archibald, better known to her loved ones as Chrissy. She died last Saturday in her fiancé's arms, the lone Canadian victim in the London terror attack.
Her family released a statement about Archibald and her work with homeless populations, saying she "had room in her heart for everyone."
And people are doing just that.
The hashtag #ChrissySentMe has started as a way for people to share acts of kindness being done across Canada in Archibald's memory.
Some people are donating to places like food banks that feed families in need.
Or to organizations that help women.
Or homeless shelters, like where Archibald once worked.
Others are donating their time.
Or whatever else they have to give.
And so many others have warm hearts knowing that Archibald's family has turned their loss into a call to help others.
So if you're also moved to do some good...
Make sure to tell them Chrissy sent you.
