Newfoundland Is Losing Its Mind Over A Church Fundraiser Lottery

It works like this. People buy tickets (3 for $5), with each purchase raising the total jackpot. Every Wednesday, one lucky person's number is drawn, and they get to draw from a deck of playing cards. If they get the ace of spades, they win the whole jackpot.

If they get another card, they get a 20% consolation prize, and the big jackpot prize rolls over to the next week with a smaller deck of cards.

In the end, 50% of the proceeds go back to the church.