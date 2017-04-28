Parents Love This Mom's Email To Her Kid's Teacher About Reducing Homework

"Maya will be drastically reducing the amount of homework she does this year," Laditan wrote in the email. "She's been very stressed and is starting to have physical symptoms such as chest pain and waking up at 4AM worrying about her school workload."

She added that her kid is doing well in school, but even a tutor and therapist recommended lightening the load. Right now, the homework "is leaving little time for her to just be a child," Laditan wrote.