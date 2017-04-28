Parents Love This Mom's Email To Her Kid's Teacher About Reducing Homework

This is Bunmi Laditan, a Quebec writer known for her honest and hilarious takes on parenting.
Laditan wrote to her daughter Maya's teacher, saying the 10-year-old is done with the two to three hours of homework she's been getting every night.
In her Facebook post she was clearer: Maya is finished. She also explained that her kid loves learning, but homework is making Maya dread school.
"Is family time not important? Is time spent just being a child relaxing at home not important? Or should she become some kind of junior workaholic at 10 years old?"
She added that, just like adults, kids need downtime in the evenings to connect with their family and relax.
"I don't care if she goes to Harvard one day. I just want her to be intelligent, well-rounded, kind, inspired, charitable, spiritual and have balance in her life. I want her to be mentally and emotionally healthy. I want her to know that work is not life, it's part of life. Work will not fulfill you. It will not keep you warm — family, friends, community, giving back, and being a good person do that."
And fellow parents are loving it. Her Facebook post has more than 16,500 shares and tons of comments from other moms who are fed up with seeing their kids stress out about homework.
Laditan is waiting to see what the teacher will say, but she's prepared to homeschool if she has to. Anything to keep her kid happy.
