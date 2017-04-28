Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

Parents Love This Mom's Email To Her Kid's Teacher About Reducing Homework

"She's in school from 8:15am-4pm daily so someone please explain to me why she should have 2-3 hours of homework to do every night?"

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

This is Bunmi Laditan, a Quebec writer known for her honest and hilarious takes on parenting.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @bunmiladitan

While Laditan's got two books to her name, it's an email she shared on Facebook that's blowing up online right now.

Laditan wrote to her daughter Maya's teacher, saying the 10-year-old is done with the two to three hours of homework she's been getting every night.

'Maya will be drastically reducing the amount of homework she does this year,' Laditan wrote in the email. 'She's been very stressed and is starting to have physical symptoms such as chest pain and waking up at 4AM worrying about her school workload.'She added that her kid is doing well in school, but even a tutor and therapist recommended lightening the load. Right now, the homework 'is leaving little time for her to just be a child,' Laditan wrote.
Facebook: BunmiKLaditan

"Maya will be drastically reducing the amount of homework she does this year," Laditan wrote in the email. "She's been very stressed and is starting to have physical symptoms such as chest pain and waking up at 4AM worrying about her school workload."

She added that her kid is doing well in school, but even a tutor and therapist recommended lightening the load. Right now, the homework "is leaving little time for her to just be a child," Laditan wrote.

In her Facebook post she was clearer: Maya is finished. She also explained that her kid loves learning, but homework is making Maya dread school.

'She's in school from 8:15am-4pm daily so someone please explain to me why she should have 2-3 hours of homework to do every night?' wrote Laditan.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: BunmiKLaditan

"She's in school from 8:15am-4pm daily so someone please explain to me why she should have 2-3 hours of homework to do every night?" wrote Laditan.

"Is family time not important? Is time spent just being a child relaxing at home not important? Or should she become some kind of junior workaholic at 10 years old?"

She added that, just like adults, kids need downtime in the evenings to connect with their family and relax.

"I don't care if she goes to Harvard one day. I just want her to be intelligent, well-rounded, kind, inspired, charitable, spiritual and have balance in her life. I want her to be mentally and emotionally healthy. I want her to know that work is not life, it's part of life. Work will not fulfill you. It will not keep you warm — family, friends, community, giving back, and being a good person do that."

And fellow parents are loving it. Her Facebook post has more than 16,500 shares and tons of comments from other moms who are fed up with seeing their kids stress out about homework.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @bunmiladitan

"This is me, standing on my chair, slow clapping with a shout or two of amen," wrote one person.

The comments are also filled with teachers saying they agree and have taken steps to reduce the homework load for their students.

"As a fourth grade teacher and mama, I support this 100%," wrote someone else. "The more I study it ... the more I am convinced homework causes more harm than good."

Laditan is waiting to see what the teacher will say, but she's prepared to homeschool if she has to. Anything to keep her kid happy.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @bunmiladitan

BuzzFeed Canada has reached out to Laditan for comment.

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by

Connect With CanadaNews