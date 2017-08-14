 go to content
Thousands Of People Are Trying To Find The Kid Who Owns This Little Monkey

Where did you come from, Bo?

Lauren Strapagiel
If you or your kid is missing a sweet little monkey plush, it's politely awaiting your return in St. John's.

Kristen Sellars, a customer service agent for WestJet, found the monkey in the boarding lounge at St. John's International Airport last Thursday.

She shared a photo of the toy on Facebook, and now more than 16,000 people have shared the post in hopes of finding the monkey's owner.

People from all across Canada have been sharing the post and writing in the comments where they are. People from Victoria to Ottawa to Nova Scotia have checked in on the hunt for the monkey's home. "His sweet face seems to have sparked the interest of so many people," she told BuzzFeed Canada, in a statement, "and the post has been shared by so many more folks than I ever expected."

She and her fellow employees have dubbed him "Bo," short for Boeing. And for now he's living the good life in the airport's crew room.

Sellars said Bo is being well cared for and getting photo ops in around the airport.

"The hope is that he will be recognized and returned to his rightful owner, as soon as possible!"
