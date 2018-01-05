This Senator Was Kicked Out Of The Conservative Caucus For Publishing Racist "Letters Of Support"

Senator Lynn Beyak has been booted from the Conservative caucus over racist "letters of support" posted on her Senate website.

The letters — more than 100 of them — are in support of Sen. Beyak's prior defense of the residential school system that saw Indigenous children taken from their homes and subjected to abuse, malnutrition, and other horrors. More than 6,000 children in the schools died. The system has been called "cultural genocide."

Many of the letters, which are still online, range from ignorant to blatantly racist.



"Evil things were done, but the natives I know very well today who are all integrated are in better shape than the reserves, which continue to wallow in misery," says one, dated March 19.



"Who would be naive to think that alcohol, drugs, incest would not have found [their] way into the lives of the North's children," said another.

Common themes are the assertion that Indigenous people would be "uncivilized" without residential schools and that communities are "milking" the issue.

"I'm afraid the Indian community will ride the residential school subject to every perceived issue for the next 50 years instead of actually proceeding to work to solve the problems," said another letter.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer found out about the letters on Tuesday. He asked Beyak to remove them, but she refused.

"To suggest that Indigenous Canadians are lazy compared to other Canadians, is simply racist," he said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed Canada.

"Racism will not be tolerated in the Conservative caucus or Conservative Party of Canada."

Sen. Beyak will still be able to sit as a senator. BuzzFeed Canada has reached out to Sen. Beyak for comment.

"We find it disappointing that the Conservative leadership and caucus continued to allowed Senator Beyak to use her position in the Senate and its resources to espouse her ill-informed and offensive views about Canadian history," said Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett, in a statement.

