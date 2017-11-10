 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Everyone Who Visits Ottawa Makes The Same Damn Joke

It's funny every time, guys!!!

Posted on
Lauren Strapagiel
Lauren Strapagiel
BuzzFeed Staff

1. So Ottawa copied Toronto and got one of those big, blocky signs announcing its name.

Always nice to stop by the beautiful city of Awatto when in #canada #Canada150
Matt Holding @MattHolding

Always nice to stop by the beautiful city of Awatto when in #canada #Canada150

Reply Retweet Favorite

2. But unlike Toronto, it still looks like a word from the back.

WELCOME TO AWATTO EVERYONE 😹
Coimín 🖖 @Coimin_T

WELCOME TO AWATTO EVERYONE 😹

Reply Retweet Favorite

3. Leading everyone to make the same damn joke.

Repping #Awatto for lyfe! #Ottawa
Jordan AKA JTeeth @JordanTeeth

Repping #Awatto for lyfe! #Ottawa

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

4. Awatto!

"What does AWATTO mean?" - Me, as I approached the Ottawa sign from the back. #Day1
Ashley Richard @asderi_

"What does AWATTO mean?" - Me, as I approached the Ottawa sign from the back. #Day1

Reply Retweet Favorite

5. Get it?

@thisLeeRose AWATTO FOREVER!
James Chan @AccidentalCity

@thisLeeRose AWATTO FOREVER!

Reply Retweet Favorite

6. Do you get it?

I’m in Awatto today!
Kerry Stevenson @krst

I’m in Awatto today!

Reply Retweet Favorite

7. It's "Ottawa."

Bien arrivée à AWATTO!!! ... Oh wait...
Fiona - Φ - Phi @Phichtre

Bien arrivée à AWATTO!!! ... Oh wait...

Reply Retweet Favorite

8. But backwards.

So, what does AWATTO mean? #ottawa #bywardmarket #Ottawa2017 #ottawaspends #ottpoli #cdnpoli @ByWardMarketBIA… https://t.co/RniAdTkEeJ
James Makienko @JamesMakienko

So, what does AWATTO mean? #ottawa #bywardmarket #Ottawa2017 #ottawaspends #ottpoli #cdnpoli @ByWardMarketBIA… https://t.co/RniAdTkEeJ

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

9. It's very funny, you see.

Welcome to AWATTO! ... or OTTAWA. Loving the new location and orientation of the Ottawa sign in the Byward Market (… https://t.co/TZkk8Dgg5b
James Peltzer @jpeltzer

Welcome to AWATTO! ... or OTTAWA. Loving the new location and orientation of the Ottawa sign in the Byward Market (… https://t.co/TZkk8Dgg5b

Reply Retweet Favorite

10. Literally never gets old.

Here I am in sunny Awatto.
Justin Ling 280 @Justin_Ling

Here I am in sunny Awatto.

Reply Retweet Favorite

11. Here's a variation on the theme.

The Grayhound bus to #Awatto was right behind us at the light in Gatineau. #ottbike
Hans on the Bike @HansontheBike

The Grayhound bus to #Awatto was right behind us at the light in Gatineau. #ottbike

Reply Retweet Favorite

12. But mostly it's the sign.

Chilling in the Nice town of #Awatto 😉😄
Ada @canadianeurofan

Chilling in the Nice town of #Awatto 😉😄

Reply Retweet Favorite

13. It's been happening ever since the sign went in over the summer.

Awatto 😄🇨🇦 @ottawa2017_fr
TCJ @Thomas_TCJ

Awatto 😄🇨🇦 @ottawa2017_fr

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

14. Awatto was a focal point during the Canada 150 celebrations.

Bienvenue à Awatto #MyOttawa #ottawa #Outaouaisfun
Jean Boileau @JeanBoileau

Bienvenue à Awatto #MyOttawa #ottawa #Outaouaisfun

Reply Retweet Favorite

15. And it still remains in beautiful downtown Awatto.

@PringleJosh Went to the market for breakfast in beautiful downtown Awatto on the weekend. There is a big sign you… https://t.co/rI1Uul08AI
John Donohoe @JohnDonohoe19

@PringleJosh Went to the market for breakfast in beautiful downtown Awatto on the weekend. There is a big sign you… https://t.co/rI1Uul08AI

Reply Retweet Favorite

16. So there's still plenty of time for you to make the joke, too.

Ah. Made it to Awatto for #canada150
David @dpells02

Ah. Made it to Awatto for #canada150

Reply Retweet Favorite

17. "😂"

#awatto 😂
Veronique Potvin @PotvinVeronique

#awatto 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

18. I promise this is only a sampling of the Awatto fever.

Not so sure about this Awatto place. https://t.co/oCkrYo5zNB
🚀Chad Heron @cheron

Not so sure about this Awatto place. https://t.co/oCkrYo5zNB

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

19. There are many more.

Can someone explain why there's a giant AWATTO sign in the Byward Market?
Johnny Novak @JohnnyNovak

Can someone explain why there's a giant AWATTO sign in the Byward Market?

Reply Retweet Favorite

20. And they're all so funny.

"Where do you live?" "Oh you know, Awatto" #Ottawa #AWATTO
Jordan AKA JTeeth @JordanTeeth

"Where do you live?" "Oh you know, Awatto" #Ottawa #AWATTO

Reply Retweet Favorite

21. So, so funny.

#Awatto badge unlocked.
Kevin O’Donnell @ODonnell_K

#Awatto badge unlocked.

Reply Retweet Favorite

22. I promise.

Enjoying a night out in #Awatto! #AwattoNightLife #Ottawa #Canada150
Georges L J Labrèche @georgeslabreche

Enjoying a night out in #Awatto! #AwattoNightLife #Ottawa #Canada150

Reply Retweet Favorite

23. So, cheers to you Awatto.

Greetings from beautiful downtown Awatto
Darren Wershler @alienated

Greetings from beautiful downtown Awatto

Reply Retweet Favorite

24. You're doing amazing, sweetie.

Having a grand old time exploring Awatto! #Canada150
Antje Move @itravel4work

Having a grand old time exploring Awatto! #Canada150

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lauren Strapagiel is Managing Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With CanadaNews

Advertisement