Everyone Who Visits Ottawa Makes The Same Damn Joke

1. So Ottawa copied Toronto and got one of those big, blocky signs announcing its name.
2. But unlike Toronto, it still looks like a word from the back.
3. Leading everyone to make the same damn joke.
4. Awatto!
5. Get it?
6. Do you get it?
7. It's "Ottawa."
8. But backwards.
9. It's very funny, you see.
10. Literally never gets old.
11. Here's a variation on the theme.
12. But mostly it's the sign.
13. It's been happening ever since the sign went in over the summer.
14. Awatto was a focal point during the Canada 150 celebrations.
15. And it still remains in beautiful downtown Awatto.
16. So there's still plenty of time for you to make the joke, too.
17. "😂"
18. I promise this is only a sampling of the Awatto fever.
19. There are many more.
20. And they're all so funny.
21. So, so funny.
22. I promise.
23. So, cheers to you Awatto.
24. You're doing amazing, sweetie.
