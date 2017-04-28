Schools Are Warning Parents About "13 Reasons Why"

Netflix

Director Kathy Short told BuzzFeed Canada they're not trying to prevent conversations about mental health and suicide, but want to make sure those conversations are informed and constructive. The memo included recommendation for what to do if a teacher is approached by a student wanting to talk about the show.

"It is good that 13 Reasons Why is leading people to the conversation, but 13 Reasons Why shouldn't BE the conversation," said Short. "There are better, research-informed materials for supporting learning in this area for young people."

CTV News reported that two school boards in Quebec have sent out similar memos.

The Community Suicide Prevention Network of Ottawa has spoken out about the show, addressing the concerns that have been raised. Rather than avoiding it, the group recommends using 13 Reasons Why as an opportunity to talk.

In conversation points shared on its website, the organization suggested asking teens what they think of the show and encouraging open and honest discussion about suicide.

"Television can be an excellent springboard for discussion – which is what this series is doing, however much of the material is graphic and potentially triggering for vulnerable people, so please be cautious," the group said.