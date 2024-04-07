    What's The Most Underrated TV Show Everyone Should Watch?

    We wanna know!

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We all have those TV shows we love so much we want to tell the entire world about them!

    Mel B smiling and clapping in excitement on America&#x27;s Got Talent. Text on image: &quot;I LOVE IT! I LOVE THIS!&quot;
    NBC

    But unfortunately, sometimes it feels like you're the only person in the world who's ever seen them.

    SpongeBob SquarePants sitting at a table looking tired with a coffee cup in front of him
    Nickelodeon

    Maybe you think Pen15 is the epitome of great comedy and can't stop rewatching it.

    Two women sitting in a bathtub applying a product to their legs, engaged in a personal care routine
    Alex Lombardi / Â©Hulu/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

    Or perhaps you think that Sorry for Your Loss is the only authentic show you've seen in years, and firmly believe that this is the BEST performance Elizabeth Olsen has ever given.

    Woman in off-shoulder top with concerned expression
    Facebook Watch / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Maybe you're still mourning the cancellation of Champaign ILL, because you know it could've lasted five seasons if more people had watched it.

    Three men on a staircase, one in a mesh top with chains, others in jackets, posed confidently
    YouTube Premium/Sony Pictures Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection

    Or maybe you're like me and recommend Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to literally every single person you've ever met because it's just THAT good.

    Two women looking surprised, one in a blue top with a collar, the other in a maroon dress
    Cw Network / Â©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Whatever it is, we really wanna know. In the comments below, tell us all about a show you love that you wish more people knew about and why. The best responses will be included in a BuzzFeed Community post or video!