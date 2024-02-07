At this time, when she finally got the hang of life on her own, her mom died in August 2020. "I was alone during that time, I had to go through it alone, and I literally can't believe I did that," Tish said. "It was so crazy, my two biggest fears in life were being alone and my mom passing away. And I had one month of a complete psychological breakdown. It was the worst thing, it was not good. I just kind of pushed the mom thing under the rug, and then the divorce thing came."