Miley, who's now sober, has since spoken about the experience as well. Back in 2020, on the 10-year anniversary of the whole debacle, she posted the video to her Instagram page, saying , "Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb shit to their friends. (Not sure the director of this fine film should be considered a 'friend' but...) Time really flew by. I remember this like it was yesterday..... J/K I don’t remember shit cause I was fucked the hell up. #YesItWasReallySalvia #IfYouFindWeedThatDoesThisToYouSHARE."