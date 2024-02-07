Skip To Content
    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Back in 2010, a video leaked of Miley Cyrus smoking from a bong and immediately went viral. Now, 14 years later, Miley's mom, Tish, spoke candidly about her reaction to the video.

    Closeup of Miley and Tish Cyrus at a media event
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage

    On the Feb. 7 episode of Call Her Daddy, Tish and her oldest daughter Brandi go on to talk about their relationship with each other, what it was like when their entire family became famous, and the public response to that infamous video.

    Screenshot from &quot;Call Her Daddy&quot;
    Call Her Daddy / open.spotify.com

    Tish, who's literally smoking weed throughout the entire podcast episode, explained that when her kids were growing up, she was very strict about drugs. She only began smoking weed during Miley's Bangerz era, after a traumatic tour bus fire made it difficult for her to fall asleep.

    Miley and Tish Cyrus smiling on the red carpet
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for NARAS

    "I was on a brand new tour bus, with Noah [Cyrus], and I think Miley's manager was on there — so, like, three people on this tour bus. I'm going to sleep on the bus that night, and literally it catches on fire. The bus blows a tire, we pull over to the side of the road, the whole bus is on fire. So, I'm trying to get Noah, my little dog...we get off the bus and three minutes later it exploded into flames. ... So, then while we were on tour I could not sleep on the bus. I got Ambien, and it made me feel so bad, and Miley was like, 'Mom, if you would just smoke weed.' That's how it started."

    "Never smoked pot ever," she said. "Honestly, if I would catch my kids [smoking], I literally was like, 'It is the devil. This is a gateway drug.' And I'm freaked. I'm not exaggerating, I would lose my mind."

    Closeup of Tish Cyrus
    Call Her Daddy / open.spotify.com

    "I can't help but think, like, the infamous [video] — I feel like I remember where I was — when the fucking [video] of Miley with the bong comes out," said host Alex Cooper.

    Closeup of Alex Cooper
    Call Her Daddy / open.spotify.com

    "I was literally so angry," replied Tish. "Oh, you have no clue." And both Brandi and Tish both confirmed their entire family was blindsided when the video leaked.

    Tish and Brandi Cyrus on &quot;Call Her Daddy&quot;
    Call Her Daddy / open.spotify.com

    At the time, the video sparked a media frenzy, especially because Miley, who was 18 at the time, was still starring on her Disney Channel series Hannah Montana.

    Screenshot from &quot;Hannah Montana&quot;
    Disney Channel / Â©Disney Channel/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

    Tish immediately came to Miley's defense, saying, "So, first of all — Miley would say this — at that time, it really, truly, honestly was salvia. Which is completely legal and you can buy it at the grocery store. It wasn't even weed. It truly, absolutely was salvia, and she lost a huge deal because of it."

    Tish and Brandi Cyrus on &quot;Call Her Daddy&quot;
    Call Her Daddy / open.spotify.com

    Miley, who's now sober, has since spoken about the experience as well. Back in 2020, on the 10-year anniversary of the whole debacle, she posted the video to her Instagram page, saying, "Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb shit to their friends. (Not sure the director of this fine film should be considered a 'friend' but...) Time really flew by. I remember this like it was yesterday..... J/K I don’t remember shit cause I was fucked the hell up. #YesItWasReallySalvia #IfYouFindWeedThatDoesThisToYouSHARE."

    Closeup of Miley Cyrus
    Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    You can listen to Tish and Brandi's full Call Her Daddy episode here.

    If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.