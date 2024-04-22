10 Parallels Between Taylor Swift's "So Long, London" And Her Other Love Songs

1.

First, one of the biggest parallels is the use of "London" in the song title. On her 2019 album Lover, Taylor wrote "London Boy," in which she sings about how in love she is with a guy from London. She also sings about London not being her home, but she loves it because of her "London Boy." Now, on TTPD, she sings "So Long, London," bidding farewell to this place she loved so much.