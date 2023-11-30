23 Perfect Tweets And Reactions To Finding Out Taylor Swift's Breakup Song Was Written 18 Months Before She And Joe Alwyn Broke Up
"Clearly Taylor was going through something drastic if she resorted to raisins as a snack."
Yesterday, Taylor Swift shared that her tragically beautiful song "You're Losing Me" is finally (!!!!) available to stream.
And last night, Taylor's longtime friend and producer of the song, Jack Antonoff, shared a photo on his Instagram story revealing that the song, which was only released six months ago, was actually written in 2021.
And like you'd imagine, the Swifties (myself included) are going wiiiiiild over this revelation rn. Here are 23 of the best tweets and jokes about it that I've seen so far:
1.
real footage of jack antonoff and taylor in 2021 pic.twitter.com/42kGypgTkL— 🪩 drue 🪩 (@cutedorkharryyy) November 30, 2023
2.
he put the whole government date he wanted to make sure we knew https://t.co/LclrUQskxS— natalie! (@beyourswift) November 30, 2023
3.
me arriving at the public execution of joe alwyn pic.twitter.com/oLbRnTjbfN— ؘeras tour 9/11 (@benitosversion) November 30, 2023
4.
I KNEW THIS REMINDED ME OF SOMETHING 😭 pic.twitter.com/QOr7SXqlcM— Jane🫧 (@janesreputation) November 30, 2023
5.
"Joe, the first one I play every song I write for"— siva🛐 // taylor swift DNI (@so_it_gays) November 30, 2023
Joe on december 5th 2021 pic.twitter.com/2LS0zYaQZl
6.
shawn was so ahead of time for calling joe alwyn “evil” pic.twitter.com/zeXs2yLBaX— Ron (@midnightstrack2) November 30, 2023
7.
jack immediately after completely rewriting the Taylor Swift Songwriting Multiverse Timeline™️ as we knew it and leaving us in shambles pic.twitter.com/PmktovUBVX— shannon (old timey version 🎄) (@holygroundsound) November 30, 2023
8.
we have truly lived 100 lives since the eras tour began pic.twitter.com/IIWaK6m4rE— iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) November 30, 2023
9.
jack antonoff after posting that you’re losing me was written in 2021 pic.twitter.com/i4TxmEf7KO— m 🌊 (@taylorswiftliar) November 30, 2023
10.
jack antonoff and ryan reynolds when joe alwyn came over pic.twitter.com/OSqT2s0a9t— R. (@taylorsexile) November 30, 2023
11.
clearly taylor was going through something drastic if she resorted to raisins as a snack— chan! 💌 (@folklorewlw) November 30, 2023
12.
jack antonoff right now pic.twitter.com/cuwiTnfmVB— addy 🪩 (@addyatmidnight) November 30, 2023
13.
I wanted to leave him, I needed a raisin https://t.co/qbrJgIY8nB— Allie | salt air and rust on ya door (@allietweets91) November 29, 2023
14.
Taylor Swift is “breaking up with him in my head months before I work up the courage to actually do it” representation https://t.co/CdGzRhWfs6— abby govindan (@abbygov) November 30, 2023
15.
November 30, 2023
16.
Jack after hitting post on that story pic.twitter.com/akVgh5r7gW— Kim (@CowboyLikeAaron) November 29, 2023
17.
jake gyllenhall passing the torch of worst ex- boyfriend to joe alwyn pic.twitter.com/ZzM9h1IFwp— carolina (@caroswiftt13) November 30, 2023
18.
They got their pitchforks and proof, their pic.twitter.com/2gqLNrBZ6Q— nicole (@swiftiieeeeee) November 29, 2023
19.
Jack hitting post pic.twitter.com/VWrE9hmPvj— the last great aMEGican dynasty (@hologramswift) November 29, 2023
20.
thinking about taylor showing ylm lyrics to jack and him being like omgggggg i hated his ass too and then she says they didn’t break up— anna ❤️🔥 eras tour sp n1 & n3 (@cruelsunmer) November 30, 2023
21.
when i get my hands on that broke british man pic.twitter.com/naGmH0tehg— marg (taylor’s version) (@BetttysCardigan) November 30, 2023
22.
learning that you’re losing me was written in 2021 has altered my brain chemistry— ally 🦋✨🎧⸆⸉ (@ally_sheehan) November 29, 2023
23.
Taylor after approving Jack’s caption. pic.twitter.com/YHTmuMkpZo— Victoria 🪩 ERAS TOUR 5/19, 5/28 🪩 (@getawaycarvic) November 30, 2023