    23 Perfect Tweets And Reactions To Finding Out Taylor Swift's Breakup Song Was Written 18 Months Before She And Joe Alwyn Broke Up

    "Clearly Taylor was going through something drastic if she resorted to raisins as a snack."

    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Yesterday, Taylor Swift shared that her tragically beautiful song "You're Losing Me" is finally (!!!!) available to stream.

    And last night, Taylor's longtime friend and producer of the song, Jack Antonoff, shared a photo on his Instagram story revealing that the song, which was only released six months ago, was actually written in 2021.

    Screenshot from Jack Antonoff&#x27;s Instagram story
    @jackantonoff / Instagram: @jackantonoff

    Basically, Jack slipped this hint that Taylor wrote this song nearly 18 months before she and Joe split. So, it seeeeeems like Taylor was thinking about ending the relationship much earlier than we thought. 

    And like you'd imagine, the Swifties (myself included) are going wiiiiiild over this revelation rn. Here are 23 of the best tweets and jokes about it that I've seen so far:

    1.

    Twitter: @cutedorkharryyy

    2.

    @jackantonoff / instagram.com / Twitter: @beyourswift

    3.

    Variety / Twitter: @benitosversion

    4.

    @jackantonoff / instagram.com / NBC / Twitter: @janesreputation

    5.

    Twitter: @so_it_gays

    6.

    Vanity Fair / youtube.com / Twitter: @midnightstrack2

    7.

    Twitter: @holygroundsound

    8.

    Twitter: @hotmessjunk

    9.

    E! / Twitter: @taylorswiftliar

    10.

    Twitter: @taylorsexile

    11.

    Twitter: @folklorewlw

    12.

    Paramount / Twitter: @addyatmidnight

    13.

    @jackantonoff / instagram.com  Twitter: @allietweets91

    14.

    @jackantonoff / instagram.com  Twitter: @abbygov

    15.

    Twitter: @AstoundingSwift

    16.

    Twitter: @CowboyLikeAaron

    17.

    Twitter: @caroswiftt13

    18.

    Twitter: @swiftiieeeeee

    19.

    Twitter: @hologramswift

    20.

    Twitter: @cruelsunmer

    21.

    Lionsgate  / Twitter: @BetttysCardigan

    22.

    Twitter: @ally_sheehan

    23.

    @jackantonoff / Twitter: @getawaycarvic