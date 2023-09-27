23 TV Characters Who Got The Most Messed Up, Brutal, Unnecessary Deaths That Still Make Me Mad

We asked the BuzzFeed Community which brutally heartbreaking (or totally unnecessary) TV character deaths still hurt them to this day. Here's what they said:
🚨Warning: There are MASSIVE spoilers ahead!🚨
Some submissions mention suicide.
1. On The Last Of Us, when Henry killed himself immediately after he killed his younger brother Sam, who'd been infected.
2. On Killing Eve, when Villanelle was shot and killed during the series finale while protecting Eve, and only moments after she and Eve finally got together.
3. On You, when Love was outsmarted by Joe (her seemingly perfect match) and then framed for several other murders that he committed.
4. On Veronica Mars, when Logan was blown up right when he and Veronica were finally happy.
5. On One Tree Hill, when Keith survives an active shooter situation and saves his nephew, only to be shot minutes later by his own brother.
7. On Criminal Minds, when Hotch's ex-wife, Haley, was killed just as the FBI were on their way to save her, and the entire team listened to it happen over the phone.
8. On 13 Reasons Why, when Justin had finally redeemed himself and had the best character arc on the show, only to then be diagnosed with AIDS and killed off.
9. On Money Heist/La Casa de Papel, when Nairobi was shockingly shot and killed by Gandia.
10. On Lucifer, when Dan was kidnapped by French mercenaries, got killed trying to escape, and then ended up in hell because of the unresolved guilt he had during his life on Earth.
11. On Stranger Things, when Eddie gave his life to save a town that never respected him, and only thought he was a killer.
12. On The Walking Dead, when Carl survived years fighting against walkers only to get bit by one and die.
13. Also, on The Walking Dead, when Beth was accidentally shot just seconds after she was released from Dawn's captivity.
14. On Bones, when Sweets was beaten to death in a parking lot, and sadly, never got to see the birth of his son.
15. On The Boys, when Ryan used his powers to save his mom and accidentally killed her in the process.
16. On Orange Is the New Black, when Poussey tries to help calm Suzanne, but a guard attacks and kills her.
17. On Sons of Anarchy, when Opie was beaten to death by a prison gang as his friends watched helplessly from the next room.
18. On The Haunting of Hill House, when Nell goes back to the house, thinking she was being greeted by her family, and actually falls to her death. Then, as she saw flashbacks she realized she was the Bent Neck Lady all along.
19. On Game of Thrones, when Talisa Stark was murdered during the Red Wedding, along with her unborn child.
20. On Breaking Bad, when Andrea finally made a life for herself and her son only to be killed by Todd, who was really just angry with Jesse.
21. On The Resident, when Nic got into a car accident and was declared brain dead and so Conrad decided to take her off life support.
22. On The Good Wife, when Will is shot and killed by his client in the middle of the courtroom.
23. And finally, on Grey's Anatomy, when Lexie got crushed by plane debris and slowly suffered while Mark told her about the life they would have together.
Responses have been edited for length and clarity.