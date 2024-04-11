    Rihanna Said She's "Scared" About Going Under The Knife For Plastic Surgery But Revealed Which Procedure She'd Actually Consider

    You know Rihanna.

    Rihanna stands confidently wearing a purple feathered coat, a quilted jacket, and jeans at a Fenty event
    In a rare occurrence, Rihanna recently sat down for a revealing interview with Interview magazine, and she opened up about the "fantasy" plastic surgery procedures she'd consider in the future.

    Rihanna wears a voluminous white outfit with layered floral design at an event
    Mel Ottenberg, Interview's editor-in-chief and Rihanna's longtime stylist, conducted the interview. 

    "In, like, 10 years or whatever?" said the interviewer, to which Rihanna candidly responded, "No, no, no. Not 10. I don’t got that much time."

    Rihanna in an oversized red outfit performing on stage
    "I want my titties pinned back to my shoulders, right where they used to be. I don’t want implants. I just want a lift," she said.

    Rihanna in a sheer brown dress posing at a gala event
    "I haven’t done enough research to know, but I heard that you might have some scars," she said, elaborating on what she's heard about the breast lift procedure. "I’m okay with all that. But I don’t want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don’t want a new navel, and I don’t want that scar, right?"

    Rihanna stands smiling in an oversized denim outfit with hands on hips at a CinemaCon event
    "I’m also scared of the knife," she added. "So if I had to pick one thing, I’m going to pick my boobs."

    Closeup of Rihanna
    "Because I can, like, squat and get an ass, hopefully," she joked and added that she'd only consider getting a BBL (Brazilian butt lift) if Mel got one, too.

    Rihanna in an elegant white gown with large ruffled detail, standing on red carpet steps, photographers in background
    Read Rihanna's full interview here.