In a rare occurrence, Rihanna recently sat down for a revealing interview with Interview magazine, and she opened up about the "fantasy" plastic surgery procedures she'd consider in the future.
"In, like, 10 years or whatever?" said the interviewer, to which Rihanna candidly responded, "No, no, no. Not 10. I don’t got that much time."
"I want my titties pinned back to my shoulders, right where they used to be. I don’t want implants. I just want a lift," she said.
"I haven’t done enough research to know, but I heard that you might have some scars," she said, elaborating on what she's heard about the breast lift procedure. "I’m okay with all that. But I don’t want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don’t want a new navel, and I don’t want that scar, right?"
"I’m also scared of the knife," she added. "So if I had to pick one thing, I’m going to pick my boobs."
"Because I can, like, squat and get an ass, hopefully," she joked and added that she'd only consider getting a BBL (Brazilian butt lift) if Mel got one, too.