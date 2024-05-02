19 Shocking And Heartbreaking Revelations We Learned From "Dance Moms: The Reunion"

This post deals with topics like body image and suicide ideation.
Last night, Dance Moms: The Reunion aired on Lifetime, with several of the show's original cast members returning to reclaim their stories.
Chloé Lukasiak, JoJo Siwa, Paige and Brooke Hyland, Kalani Hilliker, and Kendall Vertes all returned, along with Paige and Brooke's mom, Kelly, Kalani's mom, Kira, Kendall's mom, Jill, JoJo's mom, Jessalynn, and a special appearance from Chloé's mom, Christi.
The special was extremely heartfelt as the former cast shared their version of behind-the-scenes stories, even sharing things we never got to see onscreen. Here are the biggest bombshells from the reunion:
1. Early on in the reunion, a lot of the girls shared that they were nervous. Brooke said that she was especially nervous to meet JoJo in person after having a "little social media drama" with her. "I would say I'm most nervous to see JoJo just because of the history we have... Even though we've never really met in person," Brooke admitted. To which her sister Paige responded, "Yeah, you guys have never even met, but you have bad history."
2. The girls immediately got pushback from fans asking why Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler, and Nia Sioux weren't present. So, JoJo quickly made a statement on social media, saying, "Grateful for this day! For everyone wondering about the few people missing, everyone was invited today but only some wanted to be here."
3. Chloé, Paige, and Brooke acknowledge Maddie, Mackenzie, and Nia's absence but understand that they may still be "processing." "It's hard to talk about some of the stuff that we went through," said Paige. "It's an emotional thing," Brooke responded.
4. However, behind the scenes, Kira disagreed with the sentiments. "They chose not to be here. At the end of the day, they've done several interviews saying they don't even want this as a part of their life," she said. Then, Kendall left the rest of the girls speechless by saying, "But here's the thing, they're not here. So why are they still trying to make headlines? Don't talk about Dance Moms if you don't want to be part of it, right? Why are you talking about it if you don't want to be a part of it?"
5. The night before the reunion was filmed, all of the original Dance Moms girls — Maddie, Mackenzie, Chloé, Paige, Brooke, Nia, and Kendall — hung out at Maddie's house. They'd actually had a surprise party for Paige's birthday, but Kalani and JoJo were not invited to the party.
6. Chloé shared that she almost didn't even show up to the reunion. She explained that she was nervous to speak about the rivalry that Abby created between her and Maddie. "I was so sick of like being put in this box that I've been put in since I was little, and then I realized that it's gonna scare me either way, whether I'm part of it or whether I'm not," she said. "So it's time to come back and set the record straight."
7. Kelly shared that she felt "guilty for the past 10 years" out of fear that she ended Brooke and Paige's careers. "We started dancing when we were 2 years old,” Brooke said. “That fight happened, and then we never danced again.”
8. Kelly also admitted that she thinks she would still be with her husband if it weren't for that fight with Abby. "It changed my whole world. I mean, I ended up getting divorced, separated from my husband," she said. And Kira asked if she thought she'd still be married if she was on the show. Kelly said, "I was happy. It just kind of changed me."
9. Kendall said that she "bawled" her eyes out when her mom told her she was leaving ALDC and going to dance with Cathy Nesbitt-Stein at Candy Apples Dance Center. "I bawled my eyes out in my bed when my mom told me I had to go to Candy Apples because I finally felt like I had my team. And of course, she comes in, and she's like, 'Okay, I can't do this, you're going to Candy Apples.' And I lost it."
10. Kalani said that during her time on the show she felt "emotionless" so that by the time of her departure, she suddenly felt "everything." "After the show, I could finally feel everything that I've never felt before," she said.
11. JoJo admitted that she thinks "Abby was always right." "This is gonna be a little controversial to say, I think, but — to me, Abby was always right," she said. "I did interrupt two adults talking. If I was a mess and a beat off, she wasn't just yelling at me because you want to yell at me. I actually was a mess and was a beat off. One thing that I’ve learned really working and staying in Hollywood is that — that’s normal. And it’s like, it’s scary that that’s normal, but that taught me how to survive in the industry. I mean, it truly is so tough."
12. And while JoJo said she never wanted to leave the show, Kendall confronted her about her departure in Season 6. It turns out that JoJo left Dance Moms because she got a deal with Nickelodeon. "You all know that so much more happened a few weeks prior. I had been offered a deal from Nickelodeon, and I had Dance Moms, but I wasn't able to do both," she said.
13. Chloé shared that she's not at the point where she can forgive Abby. "It's really complicated," she said. "I want to forgive her for myself; I'm not at the stage where I have forgiven her, but I am in the process of forgiving her."
14. The girls also opened up about their first reaction to hearing Abby was diagnosed with cancer. "It was definitely a shock," said Kendall. "It just felt unreal. I remember visiting her at the hospital. You have this vision of someone in your head, but then, to see them laying sick in a hospital bed," JoJo agreed. "It wasn't her, like, she wasn't there. She was sick. It's not the Abby that we knew," said Kendall.
15. Kelly admitted that even after all the drama and how poorly Abby treated her daughters, she'd try to rekindle their relationship if Abby ever reached out to apologize.
16. JoJo took a moment to address her online drama with Christi. Back in 2020, Christi made headlines after claiming that Gia, one of ALDC's main choreographers, was "not nice." JoJo then responded with a lengthy TikTok saying that what Christi said was "disgusting and ignorant." "I think I was upset then because I thought that's something that Christi should have known is just don't say bad things about people online," JoJo explained.
17. Kalani said it was "really hard" to struggle with her body image while she was "growing up on the show." "I mean, maybe as a child, I had a dancer body, but as I started to go through puberty — which is something I did on the show — my body definitely changed first," she said.
18. While reminiscing about some of the impactful dances the girls performed and watching footage from the dance "Suicide Hotline," Kalani shared that she's had suicidal thoughts in the past. "I really wasn't prepared to speak about what I'm going to talk about, but I have, like, personally have had suicidal thoughts," she explained. "And so watching the dance, obviously, like, triggers emotions, and it's one of my favorite dances, and I love it, but I think I connect to it, like, more than I ever have before."
19. Finally, Chloé shared Christi had a hard time learning that Chloé was dating a woman. "I think she was just really worried for me, like, the judgment I would face, but at the end of the day, that's their issue, not mine," Chloé said.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-800-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org. The Trevor Project, which provides help and suicide-prevention resources for LGBTQ youth, is 1-866-488-7386.
The National Eating Disorders Association helpline is 1-800-931-2237; for 24/7 crisis support, text “NEDA” to 741741.