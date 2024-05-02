19 Shocking And Heartbreaking Revelations We Learned From "Dance Moms: The Reunion"

4.

However, behind the scenes, Kira disagreed with the sentiments. "They chose not to be here. At the end of the day, they've done several interviews saying they don't even want this as a part of their life," she said. Then, Kendall left the rest of the girls speechless by saying, "But here's the thing, they're not here. So why are they still trying to make headlines? Don't talk about Dance Moms if you don't want to be part of it, right? Why are you talking about it if you don't want to be a part of it?"