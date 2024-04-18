While promoting his upcoming docuseries, Orlando Bloom: To the Edge, he went on Trevor Noah's podcast and was asked about the candid moments between him and Katy.
Trevor started off by saying how it seems that Orlando and Katy live "a life of purpose," "peace," and "normalcy" despite her HUGE level of fame. "I think one of the things that I fell in love with Katy was... She hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully, but her music was everywhere, right?" Orlando said.
"When I came up, [her music] was just on every radio station, but I wasn't conscious of...[it] wasn't what I was listening to," he added. "But, I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara. And by the way, parents, pastors, living on food stamps."
He also said that they have an "understanding where we came from, what we worked to do, what we had to do to get to where we got to" and that Katy "definitely demands that I evolve."
"I feel I do the same for her. And that makes for fireworks, pardon the pun," he continued. "But it also makes for a lot of fun and a lot of growth."
"I wouldn't change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, 'how do we do this?' Because we've got these two giant careers and lives, and hers is even, you know...it's like a universe sometimes," he said.
"But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like...we're just gonna build a sandcastle," he finished.
The couple first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes party and got engaged in 2019. They also share a 3-year-old daughter together, Daisy Dove.