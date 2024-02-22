People Can't Stop Talking About How "One Day" Emotionally Destroyed Them — And Here's Why

🚨Warning: There are MASSIVE spoilers ahead for One Day🚨
One Day dropped on Netflix two weeks ago, and I swear, it's the only thing I've seen people talking about since it came out.
The series follows Dex Mayhew (Leo Woodall) and Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) over the span of 20 years. After meeting at their college graduation, they spend the night together and a beautiful friendship develops. Then, each episode flashes forward one year and we revisit them on the same day, July 15.
And oof, this show is a RIDE. My heart was absolutely aching by the final episode, and apparently so was everyone else's.
While watching, there's truly nothing more satisfying than when Leo and Emma finally realize they're meant to be and start dating. Then, they're engaged. Then, they're trying to have kids. It's all so perfect, right?
WRONG! Because in fictional story land that's just all too good to be true. So, the real heartbreak comes during the penultimate episode when Dex is hoping to show Emma a new house he wants to buy together, and as Emma is biking over to meet Dex, she gets hit by a car and dies.
So naturally, people have SO many feelings about this show:
