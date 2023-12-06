TV and Movies·Posted on Dec 6, 2023Here Are 11 Of The Best New And Returning Shows Coming In December 2023A lot of great stuff is coming this month like Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the final episodes of The Crown, and Netflix's new teen drama My Life With the Walter Boys.by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Percy Jackson and the Olympians Disney+ Based on the beloved book series by Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows 12-year-old Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), a modern demigod who is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers. Percy's just trying to find his way and fit in when suddenly the all-powerful god Zeus (Lance Reddick) accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now, alongside his friends Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri), Percy embarks on an adventure to find it and restore order to Olympus.Starring: Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Lance Reddick, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Toby Stephens, Jason Mantzoukas, Jay Duplass, Timothy Omundson, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Adam Copeland, and moreWhen it premieres: Dec. 20 on Disney+ Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Disney+ / youtube.com 2. The Crown Season 6, Part 2 Netflix The Crown is officially coming to an end as the last six episodes drop this month. As Prince William (Ed McVey) tries to integrate back into life at Eton, he must ride the wave of public opinion following Princess Diana's death. Meanwhile, as Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) reaches her Golden Jubilee, she reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla (Olivia Williams) and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate (Meg Bellamy).When it returns: Dec. 14 on Netflix Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Netflix / youtube.com 3. Reacher Season 2 Brooke Palmer / Brooke Palmer/Prime Video Season 2 begins when Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former US Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), and David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos). Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn and bring about questions of who has betrayed them — and who will die next.When it returns: Dec. 15 on Prime Video Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Prime Video / youtube.com 4. My Life With the Walter Boys Netflix My Life With the Walter Boys follows 15-year-old NYC-native Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) after losing her family in a tragic accident. Jackie leaves behind her privileged and proper New York City life and moves to rural Colorado to be with her guardian: her mother’s best friend, Katherine (Sarah Rafferty), who is raising 10 kids with her husband, George (Marc Blucas). While settling into her new, chaotic countryside home, Jackie is determined to stay focused on her dream of getting into Princeton…all while wrapping her head around her feelings for two very different Walter brothers: the reliable and bookish Alex (Ashby Gentry), and the mysterious and troubled Cole (Noah LaLonde).Starring: Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Dean Petriw, Lennix James, Alix West Lefler, Isaac Arellanes, Myles Perez, Zoë Soul, Alisha Newton, Jaylan Evans, Ashley Tavares, Moheb Jindran, Ellie O’Brien, Mya Lowe, Gabrielle Jacinto, Nathaniel Arcand, Alex Quijano, and moreWhen it premieres: Dec. 7 on Netflix Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Netflix / youtube.com 5. Dr. Death Season 2 Peacock The second season of this anthology series follows “Miracle Man” Paolo Macchiarini (Edgar Ramírez), a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations. When investigative journalist Benita Alexander (Mandy Moore) approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question.Starring: Edgar Ramírez, Mandy Moore, Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe, Gustaf Hammarsten, and moreWhen it premieres: Dec. 21 on Peacock Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Peacock / youtube.com 6. What If...? Season 2 Disney+ Season 2 of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. This season will include appearances from fan-favorite characters like Scarlet Witch, Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan. When it returns: Dec. 22 on Disney+ Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Disney+ / youtube.com 7. Such Brave Girls Courtesy Of Hulu / HULU Such Brave Girls follows sisters Josie (Kat Sadler) and Billie (Lizzie Davidson) and their single mother Deb (Louise Brealey) as they navigate life armed with nothing but poor judgment and self-esteem exclusively tied to people who couldn't care less about them. They're vain, selfish, heavily in debt, pathologically desperate for affection, and bursting with misplaced, terrifying love.Starring: Kat Sadler, Lizzie Davidson, Louise Brealey, Paul Bazely, and moreWhen it premieres: Dec. 15 on Hulu Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Hulu / youtube.com 8. Culprits Des Willie / HULU The series kicks off where most crime stories end: after a high-stakes heist, when the crew of elite criminals have gone their separate ways and have tried to leave their old lives behind. Now, an assassin begins targeting them one by one, and they must figure out who's killing off their gang.Starring: Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Gemma Arterton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Niamh Algar, Kamel El Basha, Tara Abboud, Kevin Vidal, Ned Dennehy, and Eddie Izzard, and moreWhen it premieres: Dec. 8 on Hulu Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Hulu / youtube.com 9. Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Starz This season, Kanan (Mekai Curtis) finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong, and he’s not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity. They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all: There is no right and wrong or good and evil. In the end, there’s just you.When it returns: Dec. 1 on Starz Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Starz / youtube.com 10. Gyeongseong Creature Netflix In the spring of 1945 at the mysterious Ongseong Hospital in Gyeongseong, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a creature born from human greed.Starring: Park Seo-jun, Han So-hee, and moreWhen it premieres: Dec. 22 on Netflix Watch the teaser trailer here: View this video on YouTube Netflix / youtube.com 11. Carol & The End of The World Netflix With a mysterious planet hurtling towards Earth, extinction is imminent for the people of the world. While most feel liberated to pursue their wildest dreams, one quiet and always uncomfortable woman (Martha Kelly) stands alone — lost among the hedonistic masses.Starring: Martha Kelly, Beth Grant, Lawrence Pressman, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Mel Rodriguez, Bridget Everett, Michael Chernus, Delbert Hunt, and moreWhen it premieres: Dec. 15 on Netflix Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Netflix / youtube.com