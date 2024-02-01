Skip To Content
    Harry Styles Just Turned 30 Years Old — These Photos Of His Evolution From Boybander To Superstar Are Honestly So Wild

    It blows my mind that One Direction formed 14 years ago.

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Today is Harry Styles' 30th birthday!

    harry singing on stage
    Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

    And honestly, it almost feels like yesterday that he was winning us over as one of the shaggy-haired members of One Direction.

    a young harry singing into a mic
    Charles Norfleet / Getty Images

    But lemme let you in on a little secret: One Direction formed 14 YEARS ago. Then they went on hiatus in 2016, so basically we've now been without the band longer than we were ever with them.

    one direction posing
    Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    It's madness I know. 

    So, to celebrate Harry's birthday let's take a little trip down memory lane and look at his evolution over the past 14 (!!!!!) years:

    1. Harry Styles in 2010:

    young harry wearing a skinny scarf and talking into a mic
    ITV / youtube.com

    2. Harry Styles in 2011:

    he&#x27;s wearing a shirt that reads harry hearts louis
    Shirlaine Forrest / WireImage

    3. Harry Styles in 2012:

    he&#x27;s wearing a jacket and giving a thumbs up
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Jingle Ball 2012

    4. Harry Styles in 2013:

    his hair is brushed back and he&#x27;s wearing a skinny scarf with blazer
    Mike Marsland / WireImage

    5. Harry Styles in 2014:

    his hair is shoulder-length and he&#x27;s wearing a pinstripe suit
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    6. Harry Styles in 2015:

    he&#x27;s got long hair and he&#x27;s wearing a floral blazer
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    7. Harry Styles in 2016:

    his hair is shorter and he&#x27;s wearing a suit
    David M. Benett / Getty Images

    8. Harry Styles in 2017:

    he&#x27;s wearing a suit at a movie premiere
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    9. Harry Styles in 2018:

    he&#x27;s smiling on stage with a sparkly suit and unruly hair
    Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images

    10. Harry Styles in 2019:

    he&#x27;s wearing trousers and a cardigan with elephants on it
    Rich Fury / Getty Images for Spotify

    11. Harry Styles in 2020:

    he&#x27;s wearing colorful pants and a sweater
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    12. Harry Styles in 2021:

    his hair is brushed back and he&#x27;s wearing a plaid blazer and a feather boa
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    13. Harry Styles in 2022:

    he&#x27;s smiling at a media event
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    14. Harry Styles in 2023:

    his chest tattoos are showing above his shirt and he&#x27;s holding two awards
    Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

    And there ya have it! Happy birthday, Harry!!!!