22 Looks From Last Night's VMAs That Prove Gen Z Is Just A Liiiiiittle Bit Better Dressed Than Anyone Else

I'm just so in love with Olivia Rodrigo's shimmery dress.

by Lauren Garafano

So the VMAs were last night and the looks were absolutely STUN-NING.

closeup of taylor and selena gomez
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for MTV

Gen Z in particular totally rocked the red carpet and, dare I say, they wore some of the best fits of the night? Just see for yourself:

1. Olivia Rodrigo

she&#x27;s wearing a floor-length silver shimmery dress
Axelle / FilmMagic

2. Madelyn Cline

wearing a floor-lenth sheer dress on the bottom with a tight satin draping style on the top
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

3. Ice Spice

wearing lace tights and matching mini dress with long sleeves and long necklaces
Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for MTV

4. Sabrina Carpenter

wearing a thin-strapped dress with a long tulle train
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

5. Dixie D'Amelio

wearing a long strapless gown
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

6. Lil Nas X

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for MTV

7. Coco Jones

in a long leather skirt and a belted crop top
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

8. Reneé Rapp

in a skirt and long sleeve top
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

9. Dove Cameron

wearing a long sequined dress with an exposed side
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

10. Charli D'Amelio

wearing a long structured strapless dress
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

11. Chloe Bailey

wearing a patterned denim dress
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

12. Chris Olsen

him wearing pants, leather boots, and a mesh long sleeve top
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

13. Pinkpantheress

wearing a mermaid dress with a tie front
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

14. Stefan Benz

he&#x27;s wearing two-toned pants and a short sleeved blazer
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

15. Yeonjun, Huening Kai, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Soobin from TXT

the guys wearing different suits
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

16. Audrey Trullinger

wearing a corset body suit dress with a sheer lace skirt
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

17. Peso Pluma

wearing an all-white suit
Jason Kempin / Getty Images for MTV

18. Kaliii

wearing a long dress with a deep v-neck
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

19. Daniela, Paulina, and Alejandra Villarreal from The Warning

the three in different length dresses that are all tight patent leather
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

20. Changbin, I.N, Han, Felix, Lee Know, Seungmin, Hyunjin, and Bang Chan from Stray Kids

the guys in the pink carpet
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

21. Jenna Raine

wearing a mini dress with cut outs at the midsection
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

22. And finally, Zack Lugo

him wearing a suit without a shirt
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

So, what do you think? Did Gen Z win the VMA red carpet? Tell us in the comments below!

