    Austin Butler And Florence Pugh On Their Favorite "Dune: Part Two" BTS Moments, Who Has The Most Rizz, And So Much More

    There's nothing cuter than Florence Pugh having a full-on "meow" conversation with a tiny kitten.

    by
    Lauren Garafano
    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Vicki Chen
    BuzzFeed Staff

    So, you know Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.

    Austin Butler and Florence Pugh seated on the floor, smiling, casual attire, against a white background for an interview
    BuzzFeed

    Well, to celebrate the release of Dune: Part Two, we invited them both to sit down, relax, and answer a few questions, all while playing with the most precious kittens in the world.

    Austin Butler and Florence Pugh people sitting on the floor, interacting playfully with kittens around them, in a studio setting
    BuzzFeed

    And since y'all absolutely adored their puppy interviews, we knew we just had to have them back for even more cuteness.

    Florence Pugh in polka dot dress with dogs, Austin Butler holding a puppy, both smiling, in a pink studio setting
    BuzzFeed / youtube.comyoutube.com

    Austin shared how Florence was great at getting him out of the house on his non-filming days:

    Screenshots of Austin Butler and Florence Pugh playing with kittens while answering questions
    BuzzFeed

    They talked about which fellow Dune: Part Two cast and crew have the most rizz:

    Screenshots of Austin Butler and Florence Pugh playing with kittens while answering questions
    BuzzFeed

    And Florence even had her own little convo with one of the kitties:

    Screenshots of Florence Pugh meowing at a kitten
    BuzzFeed

    Watch all 12 and a half minutes of their pure kitten sweetness here:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    And be sure to check them out in Dune: Part Two, which comes out in theaters March 1.

    Top: Austin Butler in a bald cap. Bottom: Florence Pugh wearing a netted headpiece and lace dress
    Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

    To learn more about these adorable kittens, or to adopt one of your own, head on over to Kitty of Angels.

    Closeup of a kitten sitting on Florence Pugh&#x27;s lap
    BuzzFeed