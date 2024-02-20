So, you know Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.
Well, to celebrate the release of Dune: Part Two, we invited them both to sit down, relax, and answer a few questions, all while playing with the most precious kittens in the world.
And since y'all absolutely adored their puppy interviews, we knew we just had to have them back for even more cuteness.
Austin shared how Florence was great at getting him out of the house on his non-filming days:
They talked about which fellow Dune: Part Two cast and crew have the most rizz:
And Florence even had her own little convo with one of the kitties:
Watch all 12 and a half minutes of their pure kitten sweetness here:
And be sure to check them out in Dune: Part Two, which comes out in theaters March 1.
To learn more about these adorable kittens, or to adopt one of your own, head on over to Kitty of Angels.