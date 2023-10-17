    Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, And Jonathan Groff Did Our Puppy Interview, And I Swear, It's The Most Adorably Chaotic Thing Ever

    Jonathan Groff accidentally yelling Daniel Radcliffe's real name onstage is just so funny to me.

    by Lauren Garafano, Vicki Chen, alisherman

    This is Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, and Lindsay Mendez, aka the powerhouse trio currently starring in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway.

    And to celebrate their show's opening on Broadway, we invited Jonathan, Daniel, and Lindsay to sit down, relax, answer some fan questions, and play with the CUTEST puppies in the world.

    They shared their favorite behind-the-scenes memory where Jonathan accidentally called Daniel his actual name onstage:

    Jonathan also talked about his goat named Lea Michele:

    Lindsay shared what it was like to reunite with Katie Rose Clarke, who also stars in Merrily, after doing Wicked together back in 2013:

    And the puppies maaaaaayy have gotten a little too playful with Daniel:

    Watch all 11 and a half minutes of their pure puppy chaos here:

    Merrily We Roll Along is now playing a strictly limited engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. For tickets and more information, visit https://merrilyonbroadway.com/

    To learn more about these adorable puppies and adopt one of your own, head on over to North Shore Animal League America.

