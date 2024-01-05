Celebrity·Posted on Jan 5, 202427 Celebrities Who Turn 40 In 2024, Because, Well, That's Just How Time WorksI truly cannot even fathom Prince Harry, Mark Zuckerberg, and Avril Lavigne being the same age.by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail One thing about me is that I am extremely fascinated by celebrity birthdays and ages. And just out of plain curiosity, I wondered, which famous people are about to turn 40 in 2024? And just in case you wanted to feel old today, lemme tell you: 1. Katy Perry Stewart Cook / ABC via Getty Images Birthday: Oct. 25Where you know her from: She's a singer best known for her hits like "Teenage Dream," "California Gurls," "I Kissed a Girl," "Hot n Cold," "Firework," and "Last Friday Night." She's also a judge on American Idol. 2. Prince Harry Karwai Tang / WireImage Birthday: Sept. 15Where you know him from: He's, well, Prince Harry. 3. Avril Lavigne Mathew Tsang / WireImage Birthday: Sept. 27Where you know her from: She's a singer-songwriter and one of the most influential artists during the '00s pop punk era. Her hits include "Sk8er Boi," "Girlfriend," and "Complicated." 4. T-Pain Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images Birthday: Sept. 30 Where you know him from: He's a rapper and record producer best known for his usage of autotune. Some of his hit songs include "I'm Sprung," "I'm 'n Luv (Wit a Stripper)," "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')," "Bartender," "Can't Believe It," and "5 O'Clock." 5. Mark Zuckerberg Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images Birthday: May 14Where you know him from: He created Facebook. 6. Mandy Moore Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images Birthday: April 10Where you know her from: She's an actor best known for her role on This Is Us. She's also acted in movies like A Walk to Remember, The Princess Diaries, Chasing Liberty, and Tangled. She's also a singer and rose to fame in the 00s with her debut single "Candy." 7. Kid Cudi Kevin Winter / Getty Images Birthday: Jan. 30Where you know him from: He's a rapper and an actor. He's widely known for his smash hits "Day 'n' Nite" and "Pursuit of Happiness." He has also starred in movies like X, Don't Look Up, and Silent Night. 8. Calvin Harris Joe Maher / Getty Images Birthday: Jan. 17Where you know him from: He's a DJ and record producer best known for hit songs like "This Is What You Came For ft. Rihanna," "Summer," "Feel So Close," and "One Kiss." 9. Olivia Wilde Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images Birthday: March 10Where you know her from: She's an actor and director best known for her movies Don't Worry Darling and Booksmart. She also starred in projects like House, Tron: Legacy, The Lazarus Effect, and more. 10. Gina Rodriguez Arturo Holmes / WireImage Birthday: July 30Where you know her from: She starred on Jane the Virgin and currently stars on Not Dead Yet. She's also best known from her performances in movies like Someone Great, Miss Bala, and Spy Kids: Armageddon. 11. Aubrey Plaza Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images Birthday: June 26Where you know her from: She's an actor best known for her performances in shows and movies like Parks and Recreation, The White Lotus, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Legion, Happiest Season, Ingrid Goes West, Emily the Criminal, and more. 12. Noel Fisher Michael Bezjian / Getty Images for The Art of Elysium Birthday: March 13Where you know him from: He's best known for playing Mickey Milkovich on Shameless. He also played Vladimir in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2. 13. America Ferrera Rodin Eckenroth / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Birthday: April 18Where you know her from: She's an Emmy Award-winning actress best known for roles in shows like Ugly Betty and Superstore. She's also known for movies like Real Women Have Curves, Barbie, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and How to Train Your Dragon. 14. Jack Antonoff Axelle / FilmMagic Birthday: March 31Where you know him from: He's an eight-time Grammy Award-winning musician and producer, best known for working with artists like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Florence + the Machine, and Lorde. He's also the founding member of the band Bleachers and played guitar and drums for the band Fun. 15. Patrick Stump Rich Polk / Getty Images for iHeartRadio Birthday: April 27Where you know him from: He's the lead singer of Fall Out Boy. 16. Trevor Noah Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 20Where you know him from: He's a comedian, and he hosted The Daily Show from 2015–2022. He's also been nominated for 11 Emmy Awards. 17. Kelly Osbourne Araya Doheny / Getty Images for The Art of Elysium Birthday: Oct. 27Where you know her from: Her parents are Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and she starred on the reality TV series The Osbournes with them. She's also a television personality and has starred on shows like Fashion Police, Project Catwalk, Project Runway Junior, and Australia's Got Talent. 18. Scarlett Johansson Monica Schipper / Getty Images for David Yurman Birthday: Nov. 22Where you know her from: She's a suuuper successful actor and best known for her portrayal as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff in the MCU. She is also one of the highest grossing box office stars of all time. She's also been in plenty of other movies like Lost in Translation, Girl with a Pearl Earring, A Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, and more. 19. Fantasia Barrino Kevin Winter / Getty Images Birthday: June 30Where you know her from: She was the Season 3 winner of American Idol. She's a successful Grammy Award-winning R&B singer, and stars in the movie adaptation of The Color Purple. 20. Paul Dano Mike Coppola / Getty Images Birthday: June 19Where you know him from: He's an actor best known for his roles in The Batman, There Will Be Blood, Little Miss Sunshine, The Fabelmans, 12 Years a Slave, and more. 21. Lauren London Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamour Birthday: Dec. 5Where you know her from: She's an actor best known for projects like ATL, This Christmas, Madea's Big Happy Family, Baggage Claim, The Game, Games People Play, Without Remorse, and You People. She also dated Nipsey Hussle until his death in 2019. 22. Ashlee Simpson Lester Cohen / Getty Images for JBL Birthday: Oct. 3Where you know her from: She's an actor and singer best known for her breakout single "Pieces of Me." She's also Jessica Simpson's younger sister. 23. Cecily Strong Steven Ferdman / Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 8Where you know her from: She starred on Saturday Night Live from 2012–2022. 24. Christy Carlson Romano Hubert Vestil / Getty Images Birthday: March 20Where you know her from: She's best known for playing Ren Stevens on Even Stevens and for voicing Kim Possible. She also hosts the Vulnerable podcast where she interviews former child stars. 25. Jackson Rathbone Michael Kovac / Getty Images for The Creative Coalition Birthday: Dec. 14Where you know him from: He best known for playing Jasper Hale in the Twilight movies. 26. Chris Lowell Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images Birthday: Oct. 17Where you know him from: He's an actor best known for his roles in Veronica Mars, Private Practice, How I Met Your Father, Promising Young Woman, GLOW, The Help, and more. 27. Jena Malone Michael Tullberg / Getty Images Birthday: Nov. 21Where you know her from: She's a highly successful actor best known for her performances in movies like Donnie Darko, The Hunger Games movies, Pride & Prejudice, Into the Wild, Sucker Punch, The Neon Demon, Nocturnal Animals, and more.