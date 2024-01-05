Skip To Content
27 Celebrities Who Turn 40 In 2024, Because, Well, That's Just How Time Works

I truly cannot even fathom Prince Harry, Mark Zuckerberg, and Avril Lavigne being the same age.

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

One thing about me is that I am extremely fascinated by celebrity birthdays and ages. And just out of plain curiosity, I wondered, which famous people are about to turn 40 in 2024?

And just in case you wanted to feel old today, lemme tell you:

1. Katy Perry

Katy Perry
Stewart Cook / ABC via Getty Images

Birthday: Oct. 25

Where you know her from: She's a singer best known for her hits like "Teenage Dream," "California Gurls," "I Kissed a Girl," "Hot n Cold," "Firework," and "Last Friday Night." She's also a judge on American Idol. 

2. Prince Harry

Prince Harry
Karwai Tang / WireImage

Birthday: Sept. 15

Where you know him from: He's, well, Prince Harry. 

3. Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne
Mathew Tsang / WireImage

Birthday: Sept. 27

Where you know her from: She's a singer-songwriter and one of the most influential artists during the '00s pop punk era. Her hits include "Sk8er Boi," "Girlfriend," and "Complicated." 

4. T-Pain

T-Pain
Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Birthday: Sept. 30 

Where you know him from: He's a rapper and record producer best known for his usage of autotune. Some of his hit songs include "I'm Sprung," "I'm 'n Luv (Wit a Stripper)," "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')," "Bartender," "Can't Believe It," and "5 O'Clock."

5. Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg
Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Birthday: May 14

Where you know him from: He created Facebook. 

6. Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Birthday: April 10

Where you know her from: She's an actor best known for her role on This Is Us. She's also acted in movies like A Walk to Remember, The Princess Diaries, Chasing Liberty, and Tangled. She's also a singer and rose to fame in the 00s with her debut single "Candy." 

7. Kid Cudi

Kid Cudy
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Birthday: Jan. 30

Where you know him from: He's a rapper and an actor. He's widely known for his smash hits "Day 'n' Nite" and "Pursuit of Happiness." He has also starred in movies like X, Don't Look Up, and Silent Night

8. Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris
Joe Maher / Getty Images

Birthday: Jan. 17

Where you know him from: He's a DJ and record producer best known for hit songs like "This Is What You Came For ft. Rihanna," "Summer," "Feel So Close," and "One Kiss."

9. Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Birthday: March 10

Where you know her from: She's an actor and director best known for her movies Don't Worry Darling and Booksmart. She also starred in projects like House, Tron: Legacy, The Lazarus Effect, and more. 

10. Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez
Arturo Holmes / WireImage

Birthday: July 30

Where you know her from: She starred on Jane the Virgin and currently stars on Not Dead Yet. She's also best known from her performances in movies like Someone Great, Miss Bala, and Spy Kids: Armageddon

11. Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Birthday: June 26

Where you know her from: She's an actor best known for her performances in shows and movies like Parks and Recreation, The White Lotus, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Legion, Happiest Season, Ingrid Goes West, Emily the Criminal, and more. 

12. Noel Fisher

Noel Fisher
Michael Bezjian / Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

Birthday: March 13

Where you know him from: He's best known for playing Mickey Milkovich on Shameless. He also played Vladimir in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2. 

13. America Ferrera

America Ferrera
Rodin Eckenroth / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Birthday: April 18

Where you know her from: She's an Emmy Award-winning actress best known for roles in shows like Ugly Betty and Superstore. She's also known for movies like Real Women Have Curves, Barbie, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and How to Train Your Dragon. 

14. Jack Antonoff

Jack Antonoff
Axelle / FilmMagic

Birthday: March 31

Where you know him from: He's an eight-time Grammy Award-winning musician and producer, best known for working with artists like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Florence + the Machine, and Lorde. He's also the founding member of the band Bleachers and played guitar and drums for the band Fun.

15. Patrick Stump

Patrick Stump
Rich Polk / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Birthday: April 27

Where you know him from: He's the lead singer of Fall Out Boy.

16. Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Birthday: Feb. 20

Where you know him from: He's a comedian, and he hosted The Daily Show from 2015–2022. He's also been nominated for 11 Emmy Awards. 

17. Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne
Araya Doheny / Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

Birthday: Oct. 27

Where you know her from: Her parents are Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and she starred on the reality TV series The Osbournes with them. She's also a television personality and has starred on shows like Fashion Police, Project Catwalk, Project Runway Junior, and Australia's Got Talent

18. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson
Monica Schipper / Getty Images for David Yurman

Birthday: Nov. 22

Where you know her from: She's a suuuper successful actor and best known for her portrayal as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff in the MCU. She is also one of the highest grossing box office stars of all time. She's also been in plenty of other movies like Lost in Translation, Girl with a Pearl Earring, A Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, and more. 

19. Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Birthday: June 30

Where you know her from: She was the Season 3 winner of American Idol. She's a successful Grammy Award-winning R&B singer, and stars in the movie adaptation of The Color Purple

20. Paul Dano

Paul Dano
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Birthday: June 19

Where you know him from: He's an actor best known for his roles in The Batman, There Will Be Blood, Little Miss Sunshine, The Fabelmans, 12 Years a Slave, and more. 

21. Lauren London

Lauren London
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamour

Birthday: Dec. 5

Where you know her from: She's an actor best known for projects like ATLThis ChristmasMadea's Big Happy FamilyBaggage ClaimThe GameGames People PlayWithout Remorse, and You People. She also dated Nipsey Hussle until his death in 2019.

22. Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for JBL

Birthday: Oct. 3

Where you know her from: She's an actor and singer best known for her breakout single "Pieces of Me." She's also Jessica Simpson's younger sister. 

23. Cecily Strong

Cecily Strong
Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Birthday: Feb. 8

Where you know her from: She starred on Saturday Night Live from 2012–2022. 

24. Christy Carlson Romano

Christy Carlson Romano
Hubert Vestil / Getty Images

Birthday: March 20

Where you know her from: She's best known for playing Ren Stevens on Even Stevens and for voicing Kim Possible. She also hosts the Vulnerable podcast where she interviews former child stars.  

25. Jackson Rathbone

Jackson Rathbone
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for The Creative Coalition

Birthday: Dec. 14

Where you know him from: He best known for playing Jasper Hale in the Twilight movies. 

26. Chris Lowell

Chris Lowell
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Birthday: Oct. 17

Where you know him from: He's an actor best known for his roles in Veronica Mars, Private Practice, How I Met Your Father, Promising Young Woman, GLOW, The Help, and more.

27. Jena Malone

Jena Malone
Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Birthday: Nov. 21

Where you know her from: She's a highly successful actor best known for her performances in movies like Donnie Darko, The Hunger Games movies, Pride & Prejudice, Into the Wild, Sucker Punch, The Neon Demon, Nocturnal Animals, and more. 