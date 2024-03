Anne continued, saying that she was shocked to find out how many of her friends had similar fertility experiences, which led her to find a study that estimated as many as 50% of pregnancies end in miscarriage . She said, "I thought,That's where we take on damage. So I decided that I was going to talk about it. The thing that broke my heart, blew my mind, and gave me hope was that for three years after, almost daily, a woman came up to me in tears and I would just hold her, because she was carrying this [pain] around and suddenly it wasn't all hers anymore."