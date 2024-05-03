    Here's What AI Thinks Each State's Met Gala Look Should Look Like

    I *need* somebody to make the Connecticut dress for me.

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala

    It's almost the first Monday in May, which only means one thing...The Met Gala is upon us!!!!!!!

    And as a person who loves spending time daydreaming about what everyone will be wearing, I decided to take matters into my own hands and set up a little Met Gala of my own. So, I asked AI to show me Met Gala looks for all 50 states. Here are the results:

    1. Alabama

    Mannequin displaying an intricate floral gown with voluminous skirt in a room with other dresses
    Mannequin dressed in a checkered double-breasted suit with a tie, displayed in a clothing store
    Hot Topic
    Let's chat about all things Met Gala
    See our Met Gala Discussions

    2. Alaska

    Elegant gown with intricate beadwork and full skirt on mannequin, displayed in a room with tree motifs
    Mannequin displaying a black tuxedo with gold floral embroidery at a clothing store

    3. Arizona

    Elegant gown with layered, swirling skirt displayed between two bust sculptures
    Embroidered formal suit jacket with bowtie on a mannequin, displayed in a boutique

    4. Arkansas

    Elaborate designer gown on mannequin with floral and jewel embellishments
    Embroidered suit with floral design on display in a shop, no persons present

    5. California

    Elegant gown with floral embroidery on mannequin
    Mannequin displaying a black tuxedo with intricate silver embroidery, bow tie included, in a boutique setting

    6. Colorado

    Ball gown with abstract print and voluminous skirt on mannequin
    Elegant suit with detailed embroidery on display in a store

    7. Connecticut

    Mannequin displaying an ornate blue ball gown with layered ruffles and floral appliques
    Mannequin displaying a textured suit with bow tie in a boutique

    8. Delaware

    Embroidered ball gown with floral and beadwork design displayed on mannequin
    Formal black tuxedo with bow tie and sequined vest on a mannequin

    9. Florida

    Ornate gown with floral embellishments and layered skirt on display, no persons in image
    Mannequin in a store displaying a black patterned tuxedo with a bow tie and pocket square

    10. Georgia

    Mannequin displaying a luxurious gown with layered skirt and beaded bodice
    Mannequin displaying a tuxedo with black lapels featuring floral pattern, bow tie, in an elegant interior

    11. Hawaii

    Mannequin displaying a flamboyant gown with layers and floral pattern
    Mannequin displaying a tropical print suit with a black lapel and bow tie

    12. Idaho

    Elegant gown with gold appliques and tiered skirt displayed on a mannequin
    Mannequin displaying a black tuxedo with a bow tie and formal dress shirt

    13. Illinois

    An elaborate gown with floral accents and a dramatic ruffled train on a mannequin
    Mannequin displaying a formal black tuxedo with patterned detailing, bow tie, and lapel pin

    14. Indiana

    Elegant gown with a sunset landscape print extending from the waist to the full skirt
    Mannequin dressed in an elegant black textured tuxedo with a bow tie

    15. Iowa

    Mannequin displaying an extravagant gown with layered skirt and floral details
    Mannequin displaying a formal tuxedo with bow tie and lapel pin in a boutique setting

    16. Kansas

    Mannequin displaying a formal brown tuxedo with a black lapel and bow tie

    17. Kentucky

    Elegant gown with intricate blue floral embroidery and full ruffled skirt displayed on a mannequin
    Mannequin displaying a formal suit with intricate embroidery in a shop setting

    18. Louisiana

    Ornate vintage-style dress with intricate details on a mannequin in a rustic setting
    Mannequin sporting an elaborate black tailcoat with intricate white patterns and a white bow tie

    19. Maine

    Elegant ball gown with a detailed bodice and a floral print on the skirt displayed on a mannequin
    Mannequin wearing a tailored suit with a red tie and pocket square in a store

    20. Maryland

    Elaborate gown with floral appliques and mixed fabrics displayed in a room
    Mannequin dressed in an ornate black tuxedo with intricate gold embroidery and a bow tie, displayed in a suit shop

    21. Massachusetts

    Elegant gown with layered blue and white skirt and beaded bodice on a mannequin
    Mannequin displaying an ornate black tuxedo with lace detailing in a boutique

    22. Michigan

    Extravagant gown with layered skirt and beaded bodice on a mannequin, showcased among other dresses
    Mannequin dressed in a formal white tuxedo with black lapels and bow tie

    23. Minnesota

    Mannequin displaying an elaborate gown with ruffled skirt and floral beadwork
    Mannequin dressed in a patterned tuxedo with bow tie in a clothing store

    24. Mississippi

    Elaborate gown with ruffled layers and floral appliqués on a mannequin, displayed in a workshop setting
    Mannequin displaying a red and black tuxedo with a bow tie in a boutique

    25. Missouri

    Elegant pleated gown with layered ruffles on a mannequin in a design studio
    Mannequin displaying a black, patterned tuxedo with a bow tie and vest in a clothing store

    26. Montana

    Elegant gown with layered ruffles and embellishments on a mannequin, in a studio with other dresses in background
    Elegant tuxedo with black lapels and intricate floral patterns, displayed in a luxurious room setting

    27. Nebraska

    Mannequin displaying an elaborate gown with textured layers and sparkly embellishments
    Mannequin displaying an elegant tuxedo with paisley patterns and a bow tie

    28. Nevada

    Elegant evening gown with intricate beadwork on mannequin, displayed in a boutique setting for style article
    Mannequin dressed in an ornate tuxedo with a bow tie and lapel pin, displayed in a boutique setting

    29. New Hampshire

    Elegant sleeveless gown with a deep V-neck and full skirt featuring an intricate, sparkly pattern on a mannequin
    Elegant mannequin displaying a tuxedo with paisley patterns and a bow tie

    30. New Jersey

    Mannequin displaying an elaborate floral gown with layered purple skirt and embellished bodice
    Mannequin displaying an ornate tuxedo with gold pattern details against a backdrop of a clothing store

    31. New Mexico

    Mannequin displaying a flamboyant gown with layered ruffles and intricate beadwork
    Elegant tailored tuxedo with gold embroidery on mannequin, upscale fashion focus

    32. New York

    A detailed gown with floral accents and layered fabric on a mannequin in a design studio setting
    Mannequin with a formal black tuxedo, bow tie, and pocket square in a luxury shop

    33. North Carolina

    Elegant ball gown with intricate blue floral embroidery on display, no persons in image
    Elegant tuxedo on a mannequin with a bow tie and pocket square displayed in a shop

    34. North Dakota

    Mannequin in ornate ballgown featuring landscape art with full skirt and fitted bodice
    Mannequin displaying an ornate tuxedo with patterned design and lapel embellishments

    35. Ohio

    Elaborate gown with floral embroidery and cascading ruffled skirt on mannequin
    Mannequin dressed in a sparkling tuxedo with a bow tie and pocket square, displayed in a shop

    36. Oklahoma

    Elegant gown with ruffles and structured pleats on a mannequin, with a flared bottom
    Mannequin wearing an ornate tuxedo with gold embroidery, bow tie, and floral lapel pin

    37. Oregon

    Elegant strapless gown with a pleated bodice and full, multilayered skirt displayed on a mannequin
    Tailored checkered suit jacket with lapel pin and bow tie displayed on a mannequin

    38. Pennsylvania

    Mannequin in a voluminous dress with historical map and script print, showcased in a well-lit room
    Mannequin displaying a black-patterned tuxedo with satin lapels and bow tie

    39. Rhode Island

    Elegant gown with a bodice embellished with crystals and a flowing, layered blue and white skirt resembling ocean waves
    Tailored pinstripe suit with satin lapels on a mannequin in a boutique setting

    40. South Carolina

    Elegant dress with detailed embroidery and layered skirt displayed in a room
    Red tuxedo with black lapels and a bow tie on a mannequin, reflecting a formal and stylish look

    41. South Dakota

    Elaborate designer gown with layered skirt and embellished bodice displayed on a mannequin
    Mannequin displaying a camouflage tuxedo with black lapels and bow tie

    42. Tennessee

    Elaborate gown with layered skirt and intricate beading on mannequin in a boutique setting
    Elegant tuxedo with intricate silver embroidery on lapel and sleeves displayed on mannequin

    43. Texas

    Elegant gown with layered ruffles and asymmetrical design, displayed on a mannequin
    Mannequin displaying a black tuxedo with intricate silver embroidery and a bow tie, in a boutique setting

    44. Utah

    Elegant gown with floral pattern and layered skirt displayed on mannequin, with another outfit in the background
    Mannequin displaying a black tuxedo with paisley patterns and bow tie in a shop setting

    45. Vermont

    Mannequin displaying a strapless gown with layered skirt and floral embellishments
    Mannequin displaying a black and green patterned tuxedo with a bow tie

    46. Virginia

    A mannequin displays a floor-length gown with floral applique
    Mannequin displaying a tuxedo with intricate patterns on the jacket, accessorized with a bow tie and dress shoes

    47. Washington

    Elegant floor-length gown with textured layers and feather details on a mannequin
    Elegant patterned tuxedo with bow tie and lace details displayed in a shop setting

    48. West Virginia

    Elegant camouflage-patterned gown with layered ruffles on a mannequin, in a design studio
    Mannequin displaying a patterned tuxedo with bow tie

    49. Wisconsin

    Elaborate yellow-green gown with floral details on a mannequin, displayed in a room with artwork
    Mannequin displaying a double-breasted yellow tuxedo with black lapels and bow tie

    50. Wyoming

    Elegant evening gown displayed in a room with two dresses on hangers in the background
    Elegant suit with intricate floral embroidery on display, set against a cozy, festive interior background

    So, what do you think? Would you wear your state's AI Met Gala look? Let us know in the comments!

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join a Met Gala conversation instead
    See the Discussions