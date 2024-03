5.

Steve Carell leftafter playing Michael Scott on the series for seven seasons. He explained that his reason for leaving was that the time "felt right," and he wanted to let the other cast members shine. "It was time for other characters to step to the forefront and other storylines to be pursued," he said. "I think it was the right… the timing was right, I think for everybody, but simultaneously there's just a sense of joy for me that we had experienced all of this and we were getting… I was getting a chance to take a lap with everybody. And the way those last two episodes were structured, it felt very rich to me to simultaneously be saying goodbye as Michael and us as friends in this moment of work together. But, yeah, it was a lot, it was a very emotional thing."