"The Market Has Been Driven So High That People Are Willing To Pay Astronomical Amounts Without Blinking": Chefs Reveal Dishes They Refuse To Order At Restaurants Due To Inflation

Head to a well-known Italian restaurant and you likely have your preferred pasta dish that you order every time. Many restaurants have pasta dishes on the menu to offer variety, but some chefs don’t always think pasta is worth the price.

“Pasta dishes with a basic pasta and sauce are surprisingly expensive for a dish that is inexpensive to cook,” said Nina Swasdikiati, the owner of Ping Pong Thai in Las Vegas. She prefers seeking out more intriguing and complex pasta dishes with unique ingredients and flavors.

A classic Italian pasta dish, cacio e pepe, translates to cheese and pepper and is made with minimal ingredients — pasta, parmesan, peppercorns, and butter. Sure, Italian Parmesan isn’t cheap, but this pasta dish can be more expensive than you might expect when served at restaurants.

“I often hesitate to order this at a restaurant due to the relatively high prices I’ve experienced,” said Ryan Jones, the co-founder and executive chef of Free Reign Restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina. He finds the pasta is typically made with dry pasta instead of fresh and has seen prices as high as $38. When he has a craving, he makes it himself. “A well-made cacio e pepe is a dish that I truly savor and enjoy making at home or sharing as a part of family meal,” Jones said.