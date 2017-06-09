Women Are Over The Moon That Phillip Davies Has Lost His Seat

Davies, who has repeatedly tried to block a law that would help prevent violence against women, lost his seat to Labour.

Davies is known for advocating for men's rights and talking bills out of parliament – a process known as "filibustering". He recently used this tactic to try and block a bill to ratify the Istanbul Convention, a legal framework that aims to combat violence against women.

He was also controversially appointed to the women's and equalities select committee, and stated that he aimed to drop "women's" from its name as he believed the specification discriminated against men.

Philip Davies gone.

Early on Friday morning it was announced that he had lost Shipley to Labour candidate Steve Clapcote. "Philip Davies is a misogynistic toad. Won't lie; I'm pretty delighted he's lost his seat," one woman tweeted.

Don't. Fuck. With. Women 💪https://t.co/15H3Wyh1fE



Jenn Selby, a feminist campaigner who was instrumental in the IC Change, the group who helped bring the bill to ratify the Istanbul Convention to parliament, told BuzzFeed News that she thought it was "brilliant" Davies had lost his seat.

good riddance to Philip Davies

"Women have been waiting long enough for the justice that they deserve when it comes to ending violence against women and he was someone who held up the process for reasons that are not only ignorant but misogynistic," she said. "This couldn’t be a better win for women."



The Women's Equality Party fielded a candidate in Shipley with the express purpose of unseating Davies as a result of his record on women's equality. But Selby believed Davies had done enough to insult women of his own accord to tarnish his reputation among local constituents.

Apparently Philip Davies is in trouble in Shipley? Couldn't happen to a nicer bloke! Women and (everyone who isn't a sexist bigot) rejoice

"He’s shown himself up in the last year or so to be a vile, anti-feminist campaigner," she continued. "He’s not interested in facts, he’s interested in disrupting and having him in parliament isn’t representing Shipley, it’s representing his own self-interest and his warped idea of what a society that puts women on an equal pegging actually looks like."



