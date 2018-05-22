This Doctor Says Ireland Will Still Export Abortion To England If It's Not Legalised

It will be “business as usual” for Ireland exporting abortion to England if the country’s strict abortion law is not repealed in this week’s referendum, according to a doctor who has cared for Irish women who have travelled for abortion.

“If this referendum isn’t passed on Friday, we’re going to be in the same place with Irish abortions on Saturday: nine a day [in England] and three women taking abortion pills,” Dr Don Coffey, a GP from Cork and abortion rights advocate with Doctors for Choice, told BuzzFeed News.



“There are Irish abortions already and it will just be hiding the situation again.”

According to the Eighth Amendment of the constitution, inserted by a referendum in 1983, abortion is illegal in almost all circumstances in Ireland. Since the law was made, an estimated 170,000 women have travelled from Ireland to England for abortions.

Coffey, who is among 1,500 leading doctors in Ireland who are publicly supporting a Yes vote, said that he was “very scared” undecided voters would not necessarily support repealing the Eighth Amendment in a referendum this Friday, meaning that the status quo of England providing Irish abortions would continue.

“Honestly, after Brexit, after Donald Trump’s election, and after the Conservatives’ win in England, where all the polls got it wrong, I don’t think we’re in a land where we can follow these polls,” he said, referring to a consistent lead for the Yes campaign since the referendum was called.



“I hope that it does get passed, because if it’s not it will be business as usual for every woman in Ireland on Saturday,” he added.



During a panel discussion held by the Together for Yes campaign in Mallow, County Cork, on Monday night, he described some of the women facing crisis pregnancies he had treated over his more-than-20-year medical career in the Republic and in Northern Ireland, where abortion is also illegal.

“I remember about 2 in the morning one night a lady, I think in her thirties, came in with her husband and she was bleeding,” he said.

“She whispered to me: ‘I had an abortion in England yesterday and I just got off the plane last night.’

“It was like there was a shame and a secrecy because this was a Catholic hospital [in Belfast].

“I said, 'What’s wrong with you? I’ll help you,’ and I did,” he said, adding that he regularly encountered women in her situation.

He said that, working as a GP at a charitable centre he set up in Cork for women who needed post-abortion care after travelling to England, this fear of stigma was common among the women he treated.

“We discovered there were women coming back [from England] who were ashamed to tell their GPs,” he said. “Or their GP had been their GP since they were a child and it was difficult to talk about these sorts of things. They didn’t want it to be on their medical records.”