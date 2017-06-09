Pro-choice campaigners in Northern Ireland are worried that any post-election deal between the Conservatives and the stringently anti-abortion Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) could make their fight to legalise the procedure even harder.



The legislation that has allowed women in the rest of the UK to access abortion since 1967 was never extended to Northern Ireland and abortion remains illegal in almost all circumstances.

Every year thousands of women from Northern Ireland travel to Britain for the procedure, but they are not able to access it via the NHS, despite being UK taxpayers. Groups such as Alliance for Choice have long lobbied for a change in the law to allow women in Northern Ireland free, safe and legal access to abortion.



The DUP is set to hold talks with the Tories ahead of a possible deal that would see the party's 10 MPs prop up Theresa May's minority government after the prime minister's decision to call a snap election massively backfired. The election results left the Tories as the largest party but no longer with an overall majority, leaving May with little option but to seek the DUP's help.

A spokesperson for Alliance for Choice told BuzzFeed News that any increased DUP influence in Westminster was a serious setback for their cause.

“We think it’s going to be extremely difficult to extend the 1967 Abortion Act now,” the spokesperson said.

“We know they’re anti-abortion and anti-same sex marriage, so we’re concerned that this will be used to keep same sex marriage and abortion law reform out of Northern Ireland.”