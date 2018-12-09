 back to top

"Brexit Betrayal" Marchers And Anti-Brexit Counterprotesters Filled London's Streets On Sunday

Pro-Brexit party UKIP and anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson led a pro-Brexit march, while an anti-Brexit march took place simultaneously.

Laura Silver
Laura Silver
A pro-Brexit demonstration, named the "Brexit Betrayal" march, took place in central London on Sunday.

Gareth Fuller / AP

The march was led by the pro-Brexit party UKIP and anti-Islam activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson.

Gareth Fuller / AP

The march was in protest of prime minister Theresa May's proposed Brexit deal, which MPs will vote on in parliament on Tuesday.

Tim Ireland / AP

Many protest signs specifically focussed on May's role in the Brexit negotiations.

Tim Ireland / AP
Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images

Speaking at a rally concluding the march, Yaxley-Lennon noted that his focus remained anti-Islam, but he felt this was aligned with the pro-Brexit movement.

Tim Ireland / AP
Tim Ireland / AP

Brexiteers have criticised the Brexit deal May has made with the EU for many reasons. Sunday's protest appeared to place a strong focus on immigration.

Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images
Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images

An anti-Brexit demonstration also took place in London on Sunday.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
Victoria Jones / PA Wire/PA Images

The counterprotest, which was attended by a number of activist groups supporting immigration, specifically stood against the anti-immigration message pushed by the "Brexit Betrayal" march.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
Victoria Jones / AP
Victoria Jones / PA Wire/PA Images

London's Metropolitan police issued detailed rules for both protests and tried to keep them separated.

Victoria Jones / AP
Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Police have not released official estimates of the number of people who attended either protest.

Victoria Jones / PA Wire/PA Images
Victoria Jones / PA Wire/PA Images


