The EU Has Approved A Brexit Deal With Britain

The leaders of the EU27 have formally endorsed Theresa May's Brexit deal, leaving its fate in the hands of the British parliament. The news came via a tweet from European Council president Donald Tusk, around 40 minutes after a meeting of the council began.

Leaders in Brussels, including European Parliament president Antonio Tajani and Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, made it clear to reporters that, contrary to the wishes of many British MPs, they did not expect the deal to be renegotiated.

The meeting resulted in a short statement in which the European Council announced that it endorsed the agreement on the withdrawal and the political declaration setting out the framework for the future relationship between Britain and the EU. It also thanked "Michel Barnier for his tireless efforts as the Union's chief negotiator and for his contribution to maintaining the unity among EU27 Member States throughout the negotiations".

Speaking after the statement was published, May said: "On borders, laws, and money, this deal delivers for the British people," adding: "We will be outside the Single Market and Customs Union, but have an economic partnership with the EU closer than any other country enjoys."

"If people think there's another negotiation to be done, that's not the case," she added.

However, the deal seems unlikely to make it through the British parliament, which will vote in December. BuzzFeed News has counted 91 members of May's own party who have said they would not back it, and the opposition Labour party has said it will vote it down.

May did not confirm or deny whether she would feel duty-bound to resign if the deal fell down in the Commons, and said she did not believe there should be a second referendum.

On Sunday DUP leader Arlene Foster, whose party's votes May will likely need to get the deal through, also said she would not support it.

Foster told Andrew Marr there were "no circumstances" under which the DUP would back the deal, and went so far as to say the DUP could end its "confidence and supply" arrangement — which is keeping May's minority government in power — if the deal was passed.

The night before the meeting, May published a "letter to the nation", in which she implored people to back her deal, despite the fact it has been attacked from all sides of the Brexit debate.