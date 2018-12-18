 back to top

Here's Meghan Markle, Out In The World, Being Pregnant And Very Normal About It

The Duchess of Sussex spent the morning at a retirement home for fellow actors.

Posted on
Laura Silver
Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Here's Meghan Markle, newest royal and most googled woman in the world, in London this morning on her last royal engagement before Christmas.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

She was visiting the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing home, Brinsworth House, also known as "old pros' paradise".

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Brinsworth House is, and has been, home to several former television stars, and Meghan spoke with fellow actor Mona Hammond, aka Blossom Jackson off EastEnders, today.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meghan is pregnant. Her pregnancy was clearly visible.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meghan looked happy and chill. The end.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App