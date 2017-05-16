Labour's Watered-Down Abortion Pledge Could Actually Be Bad News For Northern Ireland

Share On more Share On more

Labour has effectively dropped plans to legalise abortion in Northern Ireland despite pledging to do so in a draft of its manifesto leaked last week.

An earlier version of the party's manifesto that was leaked last Thursday suggested the Labour party would aim to override the devolved government to "legislate to extend [abortion rights] to women in Northern Ireland".

In the final document published on Tuesday, however, the line was significantly watered down to say Labour would "work with the Assembly", Northern Ireland's devolved legislature, to alter abortion law.

The change in wording was described as "disappointing" by politicians in Northern Ireland who want greater reproductive rights for women.

BuzzFeed News understands that Labour made the change in order to clarify a constitutional point.

The 1967 act that enables women in Great Britain to legally access abortion was never extended to Northern Ireland, where the procedure is completely prohibited.

Because Northern Ireland operates as a devolved power, Westminster does not impose laws on it in most areas. Health and social services, which includes abortion law, is one such area.