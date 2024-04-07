    Zendaya Posed With A Giant Croissant At The "Challengers" Premiere In Paris, And It Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

    Zendaya's in full promo mode for her new movie Challengers — which means she's also in full red carpet mode, duh.

    We already witnessed her incredible tennis-inspired look for the film's Australian premiere.

    She's been killing it on the French leg of the press tour, too, but I'll be real: We've got more pressing things to discuss when it comes to her red carpet appearances in the country.

    Specifically, WWD shared this video of a fan giving Zendaya a giant — and, yes, very edible — croissant during the film's premiere in Paris.

    Here's the look on her face when she was handed the giant croissant. Honestly, relatable.

    She even struck a pose with it.

    Of course, there were some good tweets about the whole thing:

    Why am I hungry now?