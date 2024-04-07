Browse links
Now, what is Zendaya supposed to do with a giant croissant? 😭 https://t.co/ETnkjRdmne— 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 ⚡️ (@MJFINESSELOVER) April 7, 2024
zendaya pretending to try and put the croissant down her dress she’s so funny pic.twitter.com/m9jukh4BAF— nat (@poppedcherie) April 6, 2024
Zendaya holding the croissant gave me a vision. 🥐— 𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐋𝐀𝐈𝐍 𝐂𝐎. (@BERLAlN) April 7, 2024
that could be a bag..... if there's a dior baguette, there should be a dior croissant! LOL pic.twitter.com/GoXuHxkKVO
blonde zendaya giant croissant law peeking and the red forehead black roots top pony at the bottom... much to think about pic.twitter.com/FTzsUaqxkG— Viktor Koolla (@viktorkoolla) April 7, 2024
oh to be zendaya with a giant croissant pic.twitter.com/kW7GvrAbKC— 🍓TODAY (@adoreyoueilish) April 7, 2024
zendaya posing with a big ass croissant is so me coded pic.twitter.com/m6CeVYNXf7— dollylor (@dollylorr) April 7, 2024
Imagine waking up one day and going "what if I make a gigantic croissant and give it to Zendaya" 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ePkbPAwvU1— rocky 💫 kanthony brainrot is real (@tomscupoftea) April 6, 2024